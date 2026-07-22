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Racing Industry
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Racing's musical chairs: a timeline of the chaos at the top of the sport
It is a racing saga that has enjoyed a longer run than some top racehorses' careers – who will be the chair of the BHA and what can they do for the sport?
When new man Simon Cox takes the reins in October, it will be 687 days since Lord Allen was appointed to the same position. It's so long ago, that Constitution Hill was an unbeaten hurdler at the time.
Much like subsequent events for racing's biggest equine star, there has proved to be some very tricky obstacles.
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more inRacing Industry
- A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox
- Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends
- 'It’s no secret that we face significant challenges' - Simon Cox named new chair of the BHA
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- Grounds for concern? A rundown of the issues faced by tracks in Britain this year following Beverley's early abandonment