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Racing Industry
premium

Racing's musical chairs: a timeline of the chaos at the top of the sport

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It is a racing saga that has enjoyed a longer run than some top racehorses' careers – who will be the chair of the BHA and what can they do for the sport?

When new man Simon Cox takes the reins in October, it will be 687 days since Lord Allen was appointed to the same position. It's so long ago, that Constitution Hill was an unbeaten hurdler at the time.

Much like subsequent events for racing's biggest equine star, there has proved to be some very tricky obstacles.

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