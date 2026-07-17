Racehorse Owners Association chair Jim Walker takes a seat on the BHA board

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Racehorse Owners Association chair Dr Jim Walker has been appointed to the BHA board with immediate effect.

He joins as one of two member-nominated directors, on behalf of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, ROA and licensed personnel. He takes over the position from former ROA president Charlie Parker, whose term on the board has ended after six years.

Walker, an economist, has owned horses for more than 30 years and enjoyed his greatest success when Subjectivist won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2021. He joined the board of the ROA in 2023 and became chair in October 2025.

Subjectivist wins the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2021 Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Walker said: "I'm delighted to join the BHA board, representing the interests of racehorse owners alongside breeders and licensed personnel.

“As an economist, I'm well versed in an appreciation of how policy can impact an industry, and I hope I can bring some insights in that vein to the BHA board table.

"I look forward to contributing constructively with board colleagues to grow the sport, deliver long-term sustainability and foster innovation for British racing's future."

Interim BHA chair David Jones said: “We’re pleased to welcome Jim to the board. He's not only a passionate advocate for racehorse owners but also brings a good understanding of the wider industry to the table, alongside his proven business acumen.

“I’d also like to offer thanks to Charlie Parker for everything he has contributed to the sport over his six years on the board."

Jones is interim chair as Lord Allen stood down from that position in March. The process for replacing him continues, though it was revealed this week that former BHB chair Peter Savill had not progressed to the next interview stage .

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