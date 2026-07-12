Racecourses set to battle for new RCA Showcase award as part of Project Beacon work to reshape racing

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The racecourse which has responded best to racing’s biggest ever customer research venture will win a new award this autumn.

A Best of Beacon prize has been added to the Racecourse Association’s annual Showcase Awards, recognising tracks which have engaged with the industry’s Project Beacon consumer insight programme.

More than 7,500 people took part in research designed to discover how the public perceives racing, and the award will champion those who have engaged with the “jobs to be done” which arose.

The Racing Post Readers’ award will again allow racegoers to celebrate the tracks they believe offer the best raceday experience and value for money.

Other categories at the 15th annual Showcase Awards on Thursday, November 19, will celebrate best practice across all aspects of racecourse operations, assessed by an expert independent panel.

Racegoers at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

The track which does best will be crowned Showcase champions, in succession to Ascot, which came out on top for a record third time last year.

“The Showcase is the ultimate celebration of British racecourses and the hard work put in behind the scenes by racecourse teams to welcome millions of racegoers and owners each year,” said Paul Swain, the RCA’s head of raceday experience and communications.

“We received a record-breaking number of submissions last year and we look forward to carrying that momentum forward into 2026.

“I’m grateful for the support of our partners Great British Racing, Racing Together, the Racing Foundation and Future Ticketing, without whom we would not be able to host this celebration of British racecourses.”

The deadline for submissions is 11.59pm on September 14, with the finalists announced around a fortnight later.

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