Racecourse Association reveals recommendations from governance review - but admits some rebel courses want even greater reforms

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The Racecourse Association (RCA) board has agreed to two key recommendations as part of a governance review sparked by demands for change by some of Britain's most powerful racecourses, but the organisation also admitted that some courses want even greater reforms which may not be possible within the trade body's current structure.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the RCA said some of its members want changes to the way courses are represented within the BHA and "wish to explore the option to represent themselves directly," adding that this would require "further immediate discussions with the new BHA chair". This would present incoming chair Simon Cox with the first significant issue in his in-tray.

The future of the RCA was put in doubt in March following the departure of former BHA chair Lord Allen just six months after he took up the role.

A joint statement from Ascot, Goodwood, Newbury, York and the Jockey Club was published calling for an urgent review into how the RCA was run, with a deadline of April 30. Chester was also part of the group demanding change.

They wanted an end to the RCA's one-racecourse-one-vote model and a system which would allow the most high-profile courses greater weight in decision making. They had also called for the BHA to have an independent board and to provide "strong central leadership" for British racing.

Ascot has said it will leave the Racecourse Association at the end of the year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

While the RCA committed to a review, Ascot said it did not go far enough and quit the RCA in May to go it alone from the end of the year.

The RCA's review ran until the end of July and in its statement it said the process, which had been overseen by an independent group alongside a specialist governance consultancy, had covered three areas, the RCA’s executive operations; the nature of the RCA’s voting structure; and representation within the BHA.

The RCA said the first key recommendation, which would still need to be approved by members, would result in the body moving from a one member, one vote structure to one based on a 25 per cent share for each of its four main constituent groups – the Jockey Club, Arena Racing Company, the Large Independent group – which currently includes Ascot, Chester, Newbury, Goodwood and York, and the Small Independent tracks.

The second recommendation would result in the RCA no longer being responsible for appointing two members of the BHA board, which would instead be given to representatives independent of the RCA's board and executive.

"The RCA believes that this solution answers the demands for change within the existing body to limit the power of voting veto and to ensure that all members have the ability to contribute constructively to the future direction of the sport," the statement added.

Last month Goodwood and York published their own proposals which called for the RCA to return to simply being a trade body and step out of commercial decision-making entirely.

In its statement the RCA said there was "recognition among all members" that it provides a number of essential services, adding: "These operational services are highly valued and should be supported within a restructured organisation."

The RCA said it would need to enter into discussions with new BHA chair Simon Cox

However, in a move which could present incoming BHA chair Cox with a governance issue of his own to deal with, the RCA said some of its members "want to see further structural changes to how racecourses are represented within the BHA", adding: "This may not be possible within the current RCA structure."

The RCA said those courses "wish to explore the option to represent themselves directly within the construct of the BHA," adding: "In order to progress this, further immediate discussions are therefore needed with the new BHA chair and team, alongside wider stakeholders, to determine an appropriate framework for these representations."

The RCA is one of the members, or shareholders, of the BHA, along with the Racehorse Owners Association, Thoroughbred Breeders' Association and licensed personnel, which covers other participants.

Along with two of the four member-nominated directors on the BHA board the RCA, which was founded in 1907, also has a representative on the board of the Levy Board.

Under the articles of the BHA, the RCA is a member of the governing body until it ceases to be "the person most representative in Great Britain of the interests of owners of racecourses".

However, the RCA cannot be removed as a member unless the BHA can recommend an alternative representative group for racecourses.

Read these next:

Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest

Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association

Chester and Goodwood back RCA review process in quest for governance 'that works for the sport'

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