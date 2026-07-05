Powerhouse racecourses produce radical proposal for racing's leadership with sport at an 'inflection point'

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A radical proposal to reshape the governance of British racing has been created by Goodwood and York, with the major racecourses stating the sport is at “an inflection point” and fast running out of time to make meaningful changes.

The document calls for the creation of an independent BHA board stripped of conflict and vested interest, the curtailing of the Racecourse Association’s (RCA) power to reshape it into being a trade body only, and the replacement of the sport’s commercial committee with three specialist panels to drive strategy for elite Flat racing, foundational Flat racing and jump racing in Britain.

The intervention comes during a tumultuous period for British racing. The BHA has been without a permanent chair since Lord Charles Allen resigned in March, while in May, Ascot turned its back on the RCA and announced it will follow through with its threat to leave the racecourse body at the end of the year after an ultimatum to reform its structure was not met.

A review into the RCA’s constitution is due to finish this month, a fact Goodwood and York said meant “the window for the sport to reform itself from within, rather than fracture into competing structures, is open now”. The two racecourses added: “It will not remain open indefinitely.”

Goodwood and York, which host two of Britain’s flagship festivals, the Glorious and Ebor meetings, before the end of next month, said British racing was structurally inadequate, with decision-making committees racked by “self-interest” and unspecific briefs.

By splitting racing into three areas – elite Flat, foundational Flat and jumps – the two racecourses believe that “most of the conflict disappears by default”.

However, while the proposal segments the sport, the two racecourses said "elite Flat racing is defined by the horses, not the venues” so all tracks that host races for horses of a yet-to-be-determined rating or higher would be represented by the members of the group.

York: pressing for an independent BHA board Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“An elite Flat panel constituted this way can focus on the shop window of the sport – ensuring the programme for the very best horses enables them to compete internationally as well as domestically,” the proposal states. “And that British racing’s flagship product is planned as a single coherent calendar rather than a collection of competing fixtures.”

Alongside advocating for new strategic panels, Goodwood and York said reforming the BHA board was essential. They stated that “the next BHA chair appointment is the most consequential near-term decision in British racing” and that the “mandate for reform must be agreed in writing before appointment – not assumed”.

To allow its proposal to go ahead, Goodwood and York said there would be a requirement for the RCA to “step out of commercial decision-making entirely” and instead focus on representing racecourses in matters around technical standards, lobbying government and negotiating with the BHA on industry matters, such as the redevelopment of weighing rooms.

The two venues said that it is not for the RCA to “referee commercial competition between its own members”.

Goodwood and York added the proposal "is not a demand – it is a starting point we hope others will shape and improve".

They said discussions should begin "immediately" on the make-up of the three panels, what "elite Flat racing" constituted and "the non-negotiable conditions for the next BHA chair", with a desire for the sport to agree to getting the ball rolling on the ideas put forward.

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