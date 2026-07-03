Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Housebuilder Barratt Redrow has denied it is set to submit a planning application before the end of this year to build more than 2,000 homes on the site of Kempton Park, despite claims to the contrary by the track's local MP Lincoln Jopp.

Jopp informed a well-attended gathering of local residents in Sunbury on Thursday evening that he had been told of the decision in a meeting with Kempton's owners, the Jockey Club, and Barratt Redrow.

The issue is due to be discussed in parliament on Tuesday as Jopp, the Conservative MP for Spelthorne, has secured a Westminster Hall debate on the "future of British horseracing".

Kempton's future has been in doubt ever since January 2017 when the Jockey Club announced plans in partnership with the developers, then simply known as Redrow, to close the racecourse and build 3,000 homes.

That plan met fierce resistance among racing figures, local communities and the local council and the project was shelved shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

However, Redrow retained an ability to take control of the venue and take it forward for potential development under pre-agreed conditions, a situation which prompted Jockey Club chief executive Jim Mullen to admit last December that the situation was out of his hands .

Jopp told the meeting that every area around London was under pressure to build more homes and that the local Spelthorne Borough Council would cede control over planning to the new West Surrey Council from April 1.

Kempton: Redrow retained an ability to take control of the venue Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He said he had met the Jockey Club and developers at the racecourse, adding: "They told me that they are indeed going to submit a planning application to build 2,000-plus homes at Kempton Park and to demolish the racecourse.

"That will go in by the end of this calendar year. This is clearly devastating news for lots of reasons."

Jopp said that new planning rules meant the development would be given approval for planning purposes "regardless of the fact that it is green belt, regardless of the fact that some of it is flood plain, regardless of the fact that it is some of the most productive green belt in the country and regardless of the fact that it will mean the destruction of an internationally famous, iconic racecourse".

However, a spokesperson for Barratt Redrow denied they had plans to submit an application this year.

They said on Friday morning: "We have an agreement with the Jockey Club giving us the right to promote Kempton Park for development and since this agreement was made we have been reviewing whether the site, or parts of it, could assist with the delivery of much needed new housing in Surrey.

"A planning application is not going to be submitted this year, though we will continue to work with Spelthorne Borough Council as part of their Call for Sites process. We will share further updates in due course."

Jopp said he had already spoken to trainer Nicky Henderson and had spent his morning emailing racing figures asking them for support.

"I want to build up a view from racing that they want to save Kempton Park too," he added.

A number of local residents spoke of their fears regarding the plans during the meeting, citing issues such as infrastructure, traffic, public transport, pollution and loss of biodiversity.

Nicky Henderson: trainer has urged for Kempton to be saved Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A spokesperson for the Jockey Club said on Friday that Kempton Park remained the subject of an option agreement signed in 2018.

They added: "This gave a housebuilder, Redrow, the right to purchase the racecourse for a significant sum, to be reinvested back into racing, if they were to achieve planning consent to build on it. This option remains in place and expires in 2028, with a limited ability to extend if a planning application is under consideration at that point.

"Any residential development would be dependent on planning approval and as that process has not started, the focus for us continues to be on hosting racing next year and into the future."

It was revealed this week that Kempton's two-day fixture at Christmas this year had been tweaked, with the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase moving from the Boxing Day card to the following day.

Read these next:

Bombshell announcements, trainer outcry and scaled-back plans - a timeline of the threat to Kempton Park racecourse

'It's a disgrace - if we lose Kempton, the Jockey Club should hang its head in shame' - Alan King adds voice to track closure concerns

'An act of cultural vandalism' - why Kempton's closure would be a disaster for Christmas racing

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.