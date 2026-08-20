New setback for Chelmsford as September fixtures transferred to Southwell

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Racing will not resume at Chelmsford next month after the BHA transferred two more fixtures from the track.

The meetings that had been due to take place on September 17 and 24 will be run at Southwell instead. The next potential raceday at Chelmsford is now scheduled for October 8.

No racing has taken place at Chelmsford since March after the company that had been licensed to run the venue, Great Leighs Estates Limited, went into administration.

The BHA refused to license Golden Mile Racing Limited to take over the running of the track, and an appeal against the decision was rejected by the licensing committee in June.

There appeared to be progress towards the resumption of racing last month when Arena Racing Company said it was working on a deal with the owners of the track to take over its operations.

The two parties said they were seeking to secure a “long-term, legally binding agreement” with the intention of racing returning “at the earliest available opportunity”.

The prospect of racing returning to Chelmsford will depend on when the BHA agrees to relicense the course. That could also affect its position in the 2027 fixture list.

In a statement on its website, Chelmsford said it was “committed to finding a long-term solution to bring racing back” and that the course’s management “apologise for the cancellations and refund delays customers have experienced”.

The statement, which emphasises the course remains open for non-racing activities, continued: “This unprecedented situation has removed the racecourse’s primary source of revenue while we process a very large number of refunds.

"While a significant proportion have been completed, not all have been processed as quickly as we would like. We understand your frustration and remain committed to fulfilling all refunds as promptly as possible.”

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