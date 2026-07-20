Lisa Nandy to stay on as culture secretary as Andy Burnham names his new cabinet

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Lisa Nandy will stay on as culture secretary as new prime minister Andy Burnham continued to name his cabinet on Monday evening.

Racing and betting currently fall under the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) which is headed by Nandy. There had been speculation that she could take up control of a new "super department" with responsibility for devolution and the regions.

Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) chief executive Grainne Hurst welcomed the news that Nandy was staying in her post. Hurst added: "We look forward to building on the constructive relationship we have developed since she first took office.

“As the secretary of state has previously recognised, the regulated betting and gaming sector makes an important contribution to the UK economy, supports employment in communities across every nation and region of the United Kingdom, and brings joy to many millions of adults who enjoy betting and gaming safely each year. Our members support 109,000 jobs, contribute £6.8bn to the UK economy and generate £4bn in tax each year, while investing in sport and supporting racing.

“We look forward to working closely with the secretary of state and ministerial colleagues to support economic growth, continue raising standards across the regulated sector, and tackle the growing threat posed by the unsafe, unregulated illegal gambling market."

Burnham's first major cabinet appointment was that of former defence secretary John Healey as chancellor of the exchequer in a move which surprised political observers.

Healey, who has previous experience of the Treasury under Tony Blair's government, replaces Rachel Reeves who hiked gambling taxes in the budget last November.

Hurst also congratulated Healey on his appointment, saying the BGC looked forward to working with the government to ensure "the UK has a stable, internationally competitive tax and regulatory environment that allows our sector to continue delivering for the economy, consumers and the Treasury".

Reeves nearly doubled the rate of remote gaming duty to 40 per cent in the budget, while a new remote betting duty rate of 25 per cent, up from 15 per cent, is due to come into force in April next year.

However, racing was exempted from any increase following a campaign by the sport calling for it to be treated differently to other products.

Burnham has in the past argued that local authorities should have greater powers over gambling licences and has backed campaigns pushing for the removal of gambling advertising and marketing in sport.

It has also been reported in recent days that Burnham is considering nationalising the National Lottery.

As he entered 10 Downing Street on Monday, the new Labour prime minister said he wanted to give people "some help with the cost of living" and would set out some of those measures on Tuesday "including how we pay for them".

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