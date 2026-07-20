John Healey made chancellor of the exchequer as Andy Burnham begins appointing his new cabinet

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Former defence secretary John Healey was on Monday appointed as chancellor of the exchequer by Andy Burnham as the new prime minister started forming his new cabinet.

Healey, who has previous experience of the Treasury under Tony Blair's government, replaces Rachel Reeves, who hiked gambling taxes in the budget last November.

Reeves nearly doubled the rate of remote gaming duty to 40 per cent in the budget, while a new remote betting duty rate of 25 per cent, up from 15 per cent, is due to come into force in April next year.

Racing was exempted from any increase following a campaign by the sport calling for it to be treated differently to other betting products.

As events unfolded on Monday evening it was still unclear who would take on the role of culture secretary under the new administration.

Racing and betting currently fall under the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which is headed by Lisa Nandy.

It has been reported that Nandy could take control of a new 'super department' with responsibility for devolution and the regions. There was speculation that Lucy Powell could replace her at DCMS, having previously been shadow culture secretary.

Although Burnham's predecessor Sir Keir Starmer has previously hailed the "significant contribution" British horseracing makes to the UK economy, it is unclear what the new prime minister's attitude towards the sport is.

Burnham has in the past argued that local authorities should have greater powers over gambling licences and has backed campaigns pushing for the removal of gambling advertising and marketing in sport.

It has also been reported in recent days that Burnham is considering nationalising the National Lottery.

As he entered 10 Downing Street on Monday, the new Labour prime minister said he wanted to give people "some help with the cost of living" and would set out some of those measures on Tuesday "including how we pay for them".

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