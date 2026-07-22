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Racing Industry
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'I think Simon is the top man for the job' - assessment of the new BHA chair from those who know him well
Simon Cox: new chair of the BHA
Given his many qualifications, it could be said that Simon Cox was hiding in plain sight as a potential BHA chair.
An owner-breeder with an obvious passion for horseracing, a knowledge of its labyrinthine governance through his involvement with numerous stakeholders and committees, a successful business career and previous experience of engagement with government, Cox looked an ideal candidate.
There may be some who rue he did not apply for the chair's job the last time it came up.
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more inRacing Industry
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- A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox
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- 'Passionate' Simon Cox takes over as BHA chair - but warns 'it’s no secret that we face significant challenges'
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