'I can't believe it can be allowed!' - Flat trainers voice their dismay as Kempton's future plunged into doubt again

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Trainers gathering at Sandown for Eclipse day have spoken of their dismay at learning that the future of Kempton, just seven miles away, is once more in doubt, with renewed talk of houses being built on the site .

The track's local MP Lincoln Jopp told a gathering of residents on Thursday that housebuilder Barratt Redrow was set to submit a planning application before the end of the year to build more than 2,000 homes on the site of Kempton Park, with the issue due to be discussed in parliament on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Barratt Redrow denied they had plans to submit an application this year.

"I can't believe it can be allowed to happen," said Eve Johnson Houghton, who saddled two runners at Kempton this week.

"I mean, it's not suitable, it's on a flood plain, there's a reservoir right in the middle. It's not suitable for housing, it shouldn't be allowed to happen.

"I use it plenty in the winter on the all-weather. It's a lovely track, the way they go round it is great. It's a really even, fair track.

"If it closes, where are we going to go? Lingfield is not the same."

Eve Johnson Houghton: Kempton closure 'shouldn't be allowed to happen' Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jockey Club Racecourses, the owner of Kempton, has said its hands are tied by an options agreement signed eight years ago, allowing Barratt Redrow the right to purchase if planning consent was granted.

Reflecting on that, Johnson Houghton said: "It seems bizarre but the trouble is that the people who signed off on it are no longer there. You can't even hold them accountable."

Jonny Portman, who saddled Rumstar to win Sandown's opening race , said of Kempton: "If that goes, we've got no local all-weather alternative. It's easy for a lot of us to get to and serves its purpose very well.

"Obviously, the jumps boys will miss it even more. It wouldn't be so bad if there was a local alternative but there isn't.

"The layout of Kempton suits a lot of horses. And so we would miss it dreadfully. It's worrying."

Constitution Hill was star of the show on Kempton's all-weather track in March Credit: Edward Whitaker

Those comments were echoed by Roger Varian, preparing to saddle the fancied Saddadd in the Eclipse, who said of Kempton: "It's a lovely racecourse in a good location with masses of history. It's part of racing's heritage and it would be a shame if it wasn't there any more."

Kempton is the track at which Varian has had most success, sending 155 winners there from his Newmarket base.

Lambourn-based William Muir said his concerns were not confined to Kempton. "We were talking this morning, there could be two or three tracks pack up and if you get two or three gone, we'd be in not great shape.

"You see all the trouble that some tracks had in the spring. If they find they're not making enough money, what happens?

"We have runners at Kempton all the time, we think it's a great, fair track. I used to love it when it was a grass track. I can remember when I started training, I had a horse called Little Rousillon who won twice there.

"They have lots and lots of meetings there, so it helps a lot. I would be very disappointed if it goes. But money talks."

Read more:

Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026

Is the sun going down on Kempton? How the Jockey Club sparked fury over London's racecourse - and what comes next

'I would be first in the queue' - Paul Nicholls throws his support behind Nicky Henderson's campaign to save Kempton

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