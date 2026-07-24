HRI hails 'broadly positive' figures for first six months of 2026 with attendances and prize-money up

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Prize-money, attendances and recruitment of new owners were some of the key metrics that saw growth in a largely positive half-term report from Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) for 2026 but a decrease in on-course betting turnover with bookmakers will be of concern.

Attendances in Ireland rose by 0.7 per cent for the first six months of 2026 compared to last year, which was up 6.9 per cent on the second half of 2024. The postponement of day one of the Dublin Racing Festival from a sold-out Saturday to Monday and a total of nine rescheduled or abandoned fixtures in the first two months of 2026 were nominated as mitigating factors from HRI.

There was a 5.4 per cent uplift in purses to €33.2 million to the end of June. A €4.3m increase in prize-money was announced in January and the improved race values came into effect in March.



New owners grew 17.9 per cent, to 486, but active owners remained the same at 3,860. The value of bloodstock sales at public auction rose sharply to €82.7m, an increase of 20.9 per cent.

One of the few metrics to decline was on-course betting turnover with bookmakers, which dropped 4.8 per cent to €34m. However, the equivalent on-course turnover from the Tote grew by 5.5 per cent to €3.8m.



The off-course performance by the Tote on Irish pools rose 11.1 per cent to €31.1m, while turnover for the Classic meetings open to the World Pool grew by 5.7 per cent to €55.4m.

Sponsorship for Irish racing achieved a figure of €4.8m, a rise of 4.3 per cent.

Suzanne Eade, Horse Racing Ireland Chief Executive Officer Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The total number of runners on Irish racecourses increased 3.5 per cent on the Flat to 6,534 but jumps runners fell 1.3 per cent to 8,127. Field sizes remained at an average of 11.4 participants, while the overall number of races was up 1.3 per cent to 1,288, with 576 on the Flat (up 2.5 per cent) and 712 over jumps (up 0.4 per cent).



Horses in the care of trainers and noted as racing active dropped 1.2 per cent to 8,488.

Suzanne Eade, chief executive of HRI, said: "The figures for our racing and breeding industry for the first half of this year are broadly positive.



“Last year we made a commitment to boost prize-money with the willingness and support of industry stakeholders, and that endeavour is starting to bear fruit. This is the first phase of a three-year plan we believe will restore competitiveness to Ireland’s prize-money levels.



“The increase in new owners and rise in the value of bloodstock sales at auction are encouraging and not unrelated to the elevated levels of prize-money. The industry can have confidence that more investment is on the way."



Eade continued: “While we can be reasonably satisfied with these figures, the work to improve what Irish racing offers never stops. There's no winning post in this sense. An indigenous industry that delivers so much for government, for the economy, and for communities throughout the country deserves nothing less.”

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