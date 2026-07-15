Horseracing's answer to Fifa? Racing fans get their first video game in years - and we put new release to the test

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The wait for a modern horseracing video game is over as Full Stride launches on Thursday, with the title aiming to offer a more realistic race-riding experience than previous attempts.

Developed by Blue Bullet, Full Stride puts players in the saddle as a jockey rather than taking on the role of an owner or trainer, with the focus on pace judgement, positioning and timing a winning challenge.

The release will attract interest from racing fans who have been hungry for a modern title to replicate the thrill of riding in a race. Previous racing games have struggled to keep pace with developments in gaming technology, with dedicated releases becoming increasingly rare.

In-running action from Full Stride Credit: Full Stride

YouTuber George Morgan (G1 Gamer ) said: "It's a step in the right direction for horseracing games. I want to see Blue Bullet take this opportunity and run with it, and potentially provide even bigger releases in the future.

"This is the blueprint for what the future could become. It's massive for horseracing and should be embraced. I'm excited and the gameplay looks fantastic."

Developed in Japan, Full Stride has secured licences for Japanese racecourses and horses, including some of the country's most famous racing venues and stars. The developers said they aimed to add tracks from around the world in future editions.

Full Stride features a first-person 'jockey cam' alongside a selection of other viewpoints, allowing players to experience races from the saddle as they navigate fields, conserve energy and decide when to make their move.

A career mode allows players to progress from lower-level contests towards the sport's biggest races, while multiplayer options enable up to four players to compete against each other.

The game will initially be available on PC and PlayStation 5. Its developers are hoping to make the game available on Xbox and Nintendo.

Full Stride: out on Thursday Credit: Full Stride

Analysis: this could be what racing fans have been waiting for

By Sam Hart, senior producer

Racing has been waiting a long time for a modern video game capable of capturing the sport's speed, tactics and atmosphere, and early signs suggest Full Stride could be the closest attempt yet.

Having spent time with the beta version, it is clear the game represents a significant step forward from previous racing titles such as G1 Jockey. That comparison is perhaps made easier by the fact the latter first appeared in 1999, but Full Stride feels like a genuine attempt to bring race-riding into a new era.

Live gameplay from Full Stride Credit: Full Stride

The beta allows players to compete at Tokyo Racecourse in the prestigious Yasuda Kinen, one of Japan's biggest mile races, with a field featuring superstar Japanese names including Almond Eye and Indy Champ.

The experience begins with the anticipation of loading into the stalls before the race explodes into life, and the sense of immersion is immediate. A range of camera angles are available, but it is the first-person view that stands out, placing players in the saddle as rivals charge alongside and turf flies beneath.

Success requires more than simply pressing a button to accelerate. Players must balance speed, stamina, sprint energy and motivation while finding gaps, holding position and deciding when to launch a challenge.

The attention to detail is one of Full Stride's strongest features. Horses have individual characteristics, kickback adds another tactical element when racing behind rivals, and the whip mechanics require careful timing rather than acting as a simple speed boost.

The beta is only an early version, but the foundations are promising. With scope for more racecourses, horses and game modes after launch, Full Stride could finally provide racing fans with the authentic riding experience they have been waiting for.

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