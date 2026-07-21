Grounds for concern? A rundown of the issues faced by tracks in Britain this year following Beverley's early abandonment

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Racing delayed, postponed, abandoned.



It's been one of the themes of 2026 – ground issues causing the action on the track to be halted.



Beverley on Monday night was the eighth racecourse in Britain this year to experience a problem, although there is no evidence the incidents are linked.



Here's a rundown of what's happened.

Epsom - April

What happened? Epsom's opening raceday of the season was delayed by a week.

The issue? A fault in the irrigation system prevented watering and a planned fix was delayed by further technical issues.

What now? The fixture – featuring the Blue Riband Trial – took place seven days later than originally scheduled on April 28 with no issues since.

Cheltenham - April/May

What happened? Cheltenham cancelled its last three meetings of the season to allow for drainage improvements.

The issue? A hole appeared on the Gloucestershire track on Trials day in January. Racing continued, and there were no reported issues at the festival in March, but the following month it was announced that a major upgrade of the drainage system would take place.

Officials inspect the hole on the track at Cheltenham

What now? Work on part of the home straight began immediately to give the racing surface time to recover for the start of the 2026-27 season in October.

Brighton - May



What happened? The start of Brighton's season in April was delayed by pest infestations.

The issue? The racing surface was damaged by leatherjackets and nematode infestations, leading to six racedays being lost.

What now? After extensive remedial works, racing resumed on May 29.

Goodwood - May



What happened? The final two races on May 2 were abandoned after three horses slipped on the pull-up area.

The issue? The ground became slippery after a heavy shower hit the track before the 1m2f handicap.

What now? All systems go for Glorious Goodwood next week.

Chester - May



What happened? The second day of the May meeting was delayed for more than an hour due to a course inspection.

The issue? On ground that had been watered overnight, several jockeys reported they slipped during the first race on the card.

Stewards inspect the track at Chester with trainer Hugo Palmer and jockeys Jason Watson and John Egan Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What now? Racing resumed after the grass was cut and the bend sanded. No other incidents were reported.

Haydock - May

What happened? Four fixtures were moved to other tracks after a hole was found on the outer course.

Officials inspect the hole at Haydock

The issue? The Temple Stakes meeting on May 23 continued after Friendly Soul stepped in a hole about two and a half furlongs from the finish. Sprint races were moved to the inner course. While no racing was held in July, a concert featuring Madness went ahead.

What now? Experts have been working on a fissure associated with historic mining activity in the area and hope the August 7 fixture, which has DJ Pete Tong playing Ibiza classics after racing, will go ahead.

Musselburgh - July



What happened? Superhero Family Day was cancelled five days before Tuesday's scheduled date .

The issue? A technical fault with the irrigation system meant insufficient levels of watering were available for the dry ground, making it potentially unsafe. The course was only able to apply 3-4mm daily, when 15mm was needed to maintain safe ground conditions.

What now? The meeting scheduled at the Edinburgh track for July 31 with a 1990s after-racing music party.

Beverley - July



What happened? The six-race card on Monday was abandoned after three races.

The issue? A shallow hole was discovered behind the starting stalls at the East Yorkshire venue. Officials have stressed there are no drainage issues and there was a "two- or three-inch deep" area of loose turf.

What now? Beverley is planning for its next fixture – the Family Fun Raceday – to go ahead on July 28.

Read these next:

'The jockeys didn't feel comfortable' - but Beverley ground issue which forced abandonment not caused by more drainage issues

'The ground will be too firm' - Musselburgh forced to cancel Flat meeting next Tuesday due to irrigation system fault

Haydock cancels July fixtures and plans for August resumption after investigation into hole in outer course

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