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Racing Industry
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A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox

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New BHA chair Simon Cox acknowledged British racing faces "significant challenges" as news of his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday.

A bulging in-tray awaits him when he starts his new role in ten weeks' time, with issues ranging from the political to equine welfare and breeding.

Affordability checks

There remains no more pressing issue for British racing than that of affordability checks, or financial risk assessments as the government and Gambling Commission term them.

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