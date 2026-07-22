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Racing Industry
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A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox
New BHA chair Simon Cox acknowledged British racing faces "significant challenges" as news of his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday.
A bulging in-tray awaits him when he starts his new role in ten weeks' time, with issues ranging from the political to equine welfare and breeding.
Affordability checks
There remains no more pressing issue for British racing than that of affordability checks, or financial risk assessments as the government and Gambling Commission term them.
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more inRacing Industry
- Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends
- 'It’s no secret that we face significant challenges' - Simon Cox named new chair of the BHA
- Former brewing boss Simon Cox set to be announced new BHA chair
- Grounds for concern? A rundown of the issues faced by tracks in Britain this year following Beverley's early abandonment
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