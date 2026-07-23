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Racing Industry
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'Crucial time' for racing as industry leaders back new BHA chair Simon Cox
Racing's leaders have offered their backing to new BHA chairman Simon Cox after he was confirmed in the role at a "crucial" time for the sport.
The appointment of owner-breeder Cox, a former brewing boss, concludes a saga over the post lasting nearly two years, although it remains to be seen whether it ends division in the industry.
The Racehorse Owners Association welcomed the appointment after what it described as "a thorough and robust" selection process.
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more inRacing Industry
- 'I think Simon is the top man for the job' - assessment of the new BHA chair from those who know him well
- Racing's musical chairs: a timeline of the chaos at the top of the sport
- A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox
- Galway will be all positivity and partying but beneath the surface there are some really concerning trends
- 'Passionate' Simon Cox takes over as BHA chair - but warns 'it’s no secret that we face significant challenges'