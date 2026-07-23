'Crucial time' for racing as industry leaders back new BHA chair Simon Cox

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Racing's leaders have offered their backing to new BHA chairman Simon Cox after he was confirmed in the role at a "crucial" time for the sport.

The appointment of owner-breeder Cox, a former brewing boss, concludes a saga over the post lasting nearly two years, although it remains to be seen whether it ends division in the industry.

The Racehorse Owners Association welcomed the appointment after what it described as "a thorough and robust" selection process.