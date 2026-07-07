Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers

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The Gambling Commission is to press ahead with the implementation of controversial affordability checks on punters despite a mountain of opposition from British racing and bookmakers.

However, no date has been set for their full introduction, with the commission saying that would happen in stages starting with the creation of an implementation group working over the summer.

The industry regulator confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, raising concerns that racing will face a crippling financial blow.

The sport's leadership fears the checks, termed financial risk assessments by the government and the commission, could wipe £250 million from revenues over five years.

The Gambling Commission's acting chief executive Sarah Gardner said: "We are confident that our approach, using high-quality data, will enable support for high-spending customers in financial difficulties, while reducing friction for customers who are not in financial difficulties by removing the need for unnecessary and unpopular document checks to understand financial risk.

There are fears that affordability checks could wipe £250 million from the sport's revenues over five years Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“We have listened to feedback throughout the pilot process which has led to us deciding to carefully proceed. We will work with key partners to make sure that they are implemented in the most effective way for consumers and operators."

Affordability checks were first officially proposed in the last government's white paper in 2023 with the Gambling Commission launching a pilot to test whether they would be frictionless, as promised, for the vast majority of customers the following year.

However, gambling industry trade body the Betting and Gaming Council has warned the trial showed the checks had failed to meet that pledge and would instead result in customers being asked for personal financial documents due to inconsistent results from the credit reference agencies involved.

The Gambling Commission board met in May to examine the controversial measures but delayed a decision on whether to implement them to consider the evidence more fully.

The regulator claimed the vast majority of customers would never require a check and that 97 per cent of those spending above the threshold levels could be "easily and frictionlessly assessed for financial difficulties".

In the first stage of implementation the commission said the checks would only be carried out by the largest operators when a £5,000 net deposit in a rolling 24-hour period was met.

Once fully implemented the checks would be applied to customers aged 25 years or older with net deposits exceeding £1,000 in a rolling 24-hour period, or £3,000 over a rolling 90-day period. For those under 25 those thresholds would be reduced to £750 in a rolling 24 hours or £2,000 in a rolling 90 days.

Stage of implementation For customers 25 years old or over For high-risk groups such as customers under 25 Stage one £5,000 net deposit is met in a rolling 24-hour period £2,500 net deposit is met in a rolling 24-hour period Interim stage To be set following further engagement with groups and stakeholders To be set following further engagement with groups and stakeholders Final stage £1,000 net deposit is met in a rolling 24-hour period or £3,000 net deposit in a rolling 90-day period £750 net deposit is met in a rolling 24-hour period or £2,000 net deposit in a rolling 90-day period Scroll >>> table to view

Gambling minister Baroness Twycross said: "I welcome the Gambling Commission's decision to implement financial risk assessments in a careful, phased way. Attention must now turn to successful implementation, so that financial risk assessments work for consumers, gambling operators and the wider ecosystem.

"The right balance must be struck so that assessments protect those in financial difficulties from the risk of gambling-related harm but do not create unnecessary burdens for the industry or consumers."

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