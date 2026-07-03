Cliodhna Guy, former interim CEO and current head of governance at the IHRB, made redundant following restructure

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Cliodhna Guy, former interim chief executive and current head of governance and legal at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB), will leave the regulatory body next week due to her position being made redundant as part of a restructure.

Guy joined the IHRB in its previous guise as the Turf Club in early 2017, having worked with the Football Association of Ireland and the International Boxing Association.

She was appointed interim chief executive of the IHRB in October 2021, temporarily succeeding Denis Egan, who availed of an early retirement scheme having spent 20 years at the helm. Current CEO Darragh O'Loughlin took over the role on a permanent basis the following June.

Terminating the position of head of governance and legal is not the first major shake-up relating to senior IHRB roles of late, following as it does a similar restructure last year when the positions of head of security and investigations, and deputy to that position, were made redundant. Chris Gordon and Declan Buckley, who held those respective positions, launched proceedings against the organisation in the Workplace Relations Commission in February.

In a statement confirming Guy's departure on Friday, the IHRB said: "As part of a restructuring of the IHRB's governance arrangements, the role of head of governance and legal has been made redundant. Accordingly, Cliodhna Guy will leave the organisation on July 10 following more than nine years of service to the IHRB.

"During her time with the organisation, Cliodhna held a number of senior responsibilities, including serving as interim CEO, and contributed to a wide range of governance, legal and regulatory initiatives, including the ongoing development of the new licensing system.

"On behalf of the IHRB Board and all her colleagues, we thank Cliodhna for her extensive contribution to the IHRB and wish her every success for the future."

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