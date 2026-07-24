Chelmsford saved as Arc steps in to take reins at troubled racecourse

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Chelmsford City racecourse appears to have been saved from permanent closure after Arena Racing Company (Arc) reached an agreement to run the venue.

Arc said it had agreed terms with freeholders Chelmsford City Racecourse Ltd and Moulsham Hall Estates Ltd to allow racing to resume at the track, which has not staged a meeting since March.

With terms being agreed, Arc said that all parties would now enter a period of exclusivity in order to enter into a "long-term, legally-binding, agreement".

It anticipates that the agreement would be executed shortly so that racing could restart at Chelmsford "at the earliest available opportunity".

Arc chief executive Martin Cruddace said: "Racing at Chelmsford City racecourse is hugely important to the fixture list and we are therefore delighted to work with the freeholders to reach agreement that will allow racing to return to the venue.

Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We are in discussion with the BHA with regards to the relevant licences required to resume racing as soon as possible."

Chelmsford has not been able to stage fixtures since March after the company running the venue, Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL), went into administration.

The prospects of racing returning to the venue had looked increasingly bleak after the BHA last month dismissed an application by a new vehicle – Golden Mile Racing Limited (GMRL) – to take over the running of the Essex all-weather track.

GMRL had hoped to assume management of Chelmsford but the BHA rejected its proposals in April, saying that it "did not consider it appropriate" to grant them a licence due to concerns around GLEL's creditor position, the ownership of racecourse fixtures and the suitability of GMRL's directors.

Great Leighs Estates Limited, the company previously running Chelmsford, owed £30 million to creditors at the time of its administration Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

When the appeal was rejected last month, the licensing committee cited a lack of confidence in GMRL's governance, which was due to be overseen by two independent directors following the resignation of former GMRL director John Holmes in April, stating "the evidence did not satisfy the committee that GMRL would be placed sufficiently beyond the influence of John Holmes to permit it to run competently and properly".

The committee also found that GMRL had "failed properly to address" how the new owners would pay for the track's 12 fixtures without reliance on Holmes, who the committee found had misled the BHA about GLEL's finances.

The approximate figure GLEL owed to creditors at the time of its administration was revealed to be £30 million, of which a sum of £3.6m was owed to media rights company Sports Information Services (SIS).

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