'Change and unity is needed' - Taunton the latest track to quit the Racecourse Association

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Taunton has become the latest track to quit the Racecourse Association (RCA), saying the sport needs an empowered BHA to make decisions “independent of vested conflicts of interest within the industry”.

Taunton joins Ascot and the Jockey Club in announcing its intention to leave the RCA at the end of the year, in the process throwing further doubt on the governance of British racing. Plumpton left the organisation in 2024.

In a statement released on Thursday, Taunton said British racing “should be governed as a modern, regulated industry and sport” with quality racing “at its core” and an “appropriate developmental and handicap programme shaped to maximise competitiveness and value”.

The racecourse added that there needed to be an emphasis on “year-on-year investment in quality bloodstock”, which would benefit all levels of the sport as a consequence, and therefore the BHA had to be in a position to make decisions independently to help bring this to fruition.

Patrick Davis, Taunton’s chief executive, said: “British racing needs the BHA to be able to advance the industry and sport. Change and unity is needed around its governing body rather than factional groupings, which Taunton does not believe will be delivered through the status quo.

“Our board has therefore concluded, after careful consideration, that it should now resign its RCA membership and engage directly with the BHA and the Levy Board on industry governance and central funding matters.

“We acknowledge the value of the RCA’s trade association services and would consider rejoining in future with an independent governance structure in place.”

Discontent among racecourses with their representation within British racing has erupted following the resignation of Lord Allen as BHA chair in March.

Ascot, the Jockey Club – which owns venues such as Aintree, Cheltenham, Epsom and Newmarket – and other large independent racecourses were co-signatories to a letter released less than an hour after Lord Allen’s departure demanding change in how the RCA was governed. They threatened to quit the group if this was not delivered.

A review was announced by the RCA to conclude on July 31, but Ascot followed through on its threat and left in May after being dissatisfied with the progress.

On August 1, the recommendations of the review, including the removal of the one-racecourse-one-vote system and the alteration of racecourse representation on the BHA board, were published, winning approval from rebel venues such as York, Goodwood and Newbury.

However, the Jockey Club was not sated by the proposed changes, and chief executive Jim Mullen said: “We just want to be heard and we don't want to be stifled and covered up in opinions of minority or majority groups.

"We just want to say, let the BHA hear our opinion about what we think is for the good of quality and sustainable racing. That's all we wanted.”

Mullen added that the Jockey Club planned to work with Ascot and “other like-minded industry partners" on a new organisation to pursue its aims.

Asked if Taunton had engaged with the Jockey Club, Davis said: "We have not had contact with JCR over this matter but would, of course, be open to discussing options with them, and others, alongside our dialogue with the BHA."

Read more here

Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?

'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club

Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.