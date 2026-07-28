BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks

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The BHA has voiced its disappointment that the Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns about engagement and due process in the implementation of affordability checks.

The comments came after the commission's response to questions posed by the cross-party Culture, Media and Sport Committee [CMS] was published.

The letter from acting chief executive Sarah Gardner had said the commission was "surprised and disappointed" by claims that it had failed to engage with racing over affordability checks, also termed financial risk assessments.

This was despite a freedom of information request by the Racing Post that revealed that the commission failed to reply to BHA emails for the two-month period before it formally approved the introduction of affordability checks.

A BHA spokesperson said: “We're disappointed that the Gambling Commission’s response to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s letter does not recognise our concern about its engagement with stakeholders and due process.

"As the Racing Post’s recent freedom of information request uncovered, the commission did not engage with the BHA in the weeks leading up to the board’s decision and subsequent announcement on July 7. This was despite our best efforts to do so."

Gambling operators have warned that the commission's pilot of the checks showed that they would not be frictionless, as had been promised, and would lead to thousands of punters being asked to provide personal financial documents in order to continue betting. Racing fears the measures could cost the sport £250 million over five years.

Concerns have been raised by the BHA and others that the commission has yet to publish the full dataset on which it based its decision to go ahead with the checks, and the committee had asked when it would be released.

However, in her letter Gardner reiterated the commission would not release the information until the autumn, and even then some would be aggregated and summarised due to commercial sensitivities.

The BHA spokesperson added: "The commission has now admitted that taking the decision to implement affordability checks without publishing the evidence was outside its normal process. The letter quotes its previous commitment to publish ‘a final and full response to the consultation with our decision’.

"In addition – and despite the major issues in the process that have now publicly come to light – the Department for Culture, Media and Sport [DCMS] continues to delegate policymaking to an unelected quango.

"As we await further details of the implementation working groups, the BHA will continue to work with the commission and DCMS to represent the interests of horserace bettors and the sport more widely, as well as supporting any further efforts by the CMS Committee to ensure parliamentary scrutiny is afforded to the policy in the autumn."

With parliament in recess, the committee will not have a chance to consider the Gambling Commission's response until September.

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