- More
Better protection for syndicate members demanded in wake of 'extremely concerning' Deva Racing scandal
The chief executive of the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) has called for more robust protections for syndicate members following the "extremely concerning" allegations against Deva Racing.
The Group 1-winning syndicate, whose director is Ryan Tongue, were on Thursday barred by the BHA from running horses in Britain after allegedly failing to pay their syndicate members prize-money, including from flagbearer Imperial Emperor's fourth in the Dubai World Cup in March, overselling shares and failing to pay their training fees.
"The allegations raised around Deva Racing are extremely concerning to us," said ROA chief executive Louise Norman. "The ROA is in contact with the relevant industry bodies, including the BHA, and has been actively supporting affected owners.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Industry
Last updated
- Chelmsford timeline: from Great Leighs dream to administration and Arc's rescue deal
- HRI hails 'broadly positive' figures for first six months of 2026 with attendances and prize-money up
- Chelmsford saved as Arc steps in to take reins at troubled racecourse
- Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
- Trainers left in 'messy situation' as Group 1-winning syndicate barred from running horses amid allegations of unpaid prize-money and training fees
- Chelmsford timeline: from Great Leighs dream to administration and Arc's rescue deal
- HRI hails 'broadly positive' figures for first six months of 2026 with attendances and prize-money up
- Chelmsford saved as Arc steps in to take reins at troubled racecourse
- Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
- Trainers left in 'messy situation' as Group 1-winning syndicate barred from running horses amid allegations of unpaid prize-money and training fees