Better protection for syndicate members demanded in wake of 'extremely concerning' Deva Racing scandal

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The chief executive of the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) has called for more robust protections for syndicate members following the "extremely concerning" allegations against Deva Racing.

The Group 1-winning syndicate, whose director is Ryan Tongue, were on Thursday barred by the BHA from running horses in Britain after allegedly failing to pay their syndicate members prize-money , including from flagbearer Imperial Emperor's fourth in the Dubai World Cup in March, overselling shares and failing to pay their training fees.

"The allegations raised around Deva Racing are extremely concerning to us," said ROA chief executive Louise Norman. "The ROA is in contact with the relevant industry bodies, including the BHA, and has been actively supporting affected owners.