Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

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The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) hopes the government will follow through on their promise to "back racing to the hilt" with Lisa Nandy remaining as culture secretary.

Britain's new prime minister Andy Burnham named Nandy in his cabinet this week and racing and betting falls under her remit at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The Betting and Gaming Council welcomed the news that Nandy is staying in her post this week and the BHA hopes she can continue to strengthen ties between the DCMS and racing's regulator.

A BHA spokesperson said: "We look forward to building on the constructive relationship we already have with ministers and officials at the DCMS and continuing to represent the best interests of British horseracing.

"The secretary of state is on record as saying she recognises the joy that British horseracing brings to millions of people across the country and that she and her government will 'back racing to the hilt'."

Andy Burnham: took over as Prime Minister on Monday Credit: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

The spokesperson added: "As the country’s second-largest sport, which supports 85,000 jobs and contributes more than £4bn to the UK economy annually, racing is perfectly placed to boost the government’s growth agenda.

“And with the prime minister’s focus on 'good growth in every postcode’, our 59 racecourses across Britain, combined with hundreds of training yards and studs, mean we can be central to delivering this vital government priority."

Racing in Britain is facing significant headwinds, including the controversial affordability checks, termed financial risk assessments, being given the go-ahead by the Gambling Commission this month.

Previous chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves hiked gambling taxes in the budget last November. Reeves increased the rate of remote gaming duty to 40 per cent, while a new remote betting duty rate of 25 per cent, from 15 per cent, is set to come into force in April next year.

Racing was exempted from any increase, however, following the 'Axe the Racing Tax' campaign.

Reeves was replaced as chancellor this week by former defence secretary John Healey. He was Burnham's first major cabinet appointment.

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