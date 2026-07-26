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'Firm but fair' Simon Cox has as good a chance as anybody at uniting British racing says Ian Williams

Ian Williams: trainer of the mile maiden winner Shafdar
Ian Williams: "Simon has a very solid understanding of business but also a good understanding of horseracing"Credit: Edward Whitaker
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Trainer Ian Williams believes incoming BHA chair Simon Cox has as good a chance as anybody when it comes to uniting the many factions which constitute British racing, describing the former president and CEO of brewing giant Molson Coors as "firm but fair".

Cox, 58, was revealed as the new leader of the BHA on Wednesday and will take up a role that has been vacant since Lord Allen resigned after just six months in the position in March. He will begin an initial three-year term on October 1.

A racehorse owner since he and his wife Louise invested in the Williams-trained Ghost Of A Smile in 2011, Cox has recently become involved as a thoroughbred breeder. He currently has horses in training with Tom George and Williams, who believes Cox's business acumen coupled with his knowledge of British racing make him the ideal candidate to steer the sport through an intricate web of challenges.

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