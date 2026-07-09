UK Tote Group posts £8.5m loss in 'challenging' environment

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The UK Tote Group made an operating loss of £8.5 million in the year to September 28, 2025, although underlying earnings remained in profit according to its latest set of accounts lodged with Companies House.

It had been a period of "continued operational progress both domestically and internationally", the group said, but it admitted that financial performance had been "challenging" and that the economic environment was likely to lead to more uncertainty through 2026.

The consolidated operating loss of £8.5m compared with a loss of £7.4m the previous year. However, underlying ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) was in profit to the tune of £1m, compared to £1.8m in 2024.

UK host pool wagers totalled £614m, down from £621m the previous year but one per cent higher after adjusting for a 53rd week in the 2024 accounting period.

Since the accounting period closed pool bets placed by racegoers at 19 British tracks have gone into pools hosted by the racecourse-owned Britbet, rather than the UK Tote.

Headline points

Operating loss widened to £8.5 million from £7.4m

Underlying earnings remained in profit at £1m

Host pool wagers up one per cent at £614m

Payments to the racing industry of £8.9m

Eugene Delaney and Paddy Desmond appointed to executive leadership team

The group took over complete ownership of the Tote from Betfred in October 2019, which included TPoolco Limited, the business-to-business (B2B) arm of the operation which includes Tote Direct, as well as that of TDCO Limited, which operates the online Tote betting brand directly to customers.

The B2B operation produced a "weaker than expected" performance, driven partly by flat wagers in UK pools, with ebitda of £15.7m, down from £17.2m the previous year, after payments of £8.9m to the British racing industry.

Losses in the customer-facing side of the business, which the group said had required "significant investment" in recent years, narrowed to £11.9m from £12.8m. Central overhead costs were £2.8m.

Alex Frost: Progress made in a "challenging operating environment" Credit: Tote

Chief executive Alex Frost said: “Last year was a period of continued operational progress both domestically and internationally. In a challenging operating environment, the UK pool grew by one per cent, and underlying ebitda for the year was £1m.

"We continue to be a proud racing-first business, with further significant innovations planned to enhance the pool betting experience for our customers, alongside working with all of our domestic and international partners to grow pool betting for the long-term benefit of the sport.

"Our strategy remains clear and unchanged as we execute our plans for creating a profitable and successful future for the Tote.”

Separately the UK Tote announced it had strengthened its executive team with two new appointments.

Eugene Delaney, whose previous jobs include being B2B director of the Racing Post's parent company Spotlight Sports Group, has been named as chief commercial officer B2B.

Meanwhile Paddy Desmond has been promoted to group chief operating officer from chief revenue officer.

Frost added: "These changes to our senior team ensure we have dedicated leadership across both sides of our business.

"Paddy has an outstanding track record in our consumer business and a deep understanding of racing, and his expanded role reflects the confidence we have in him to lead our growth.

"Eugene brings outstanding B2B and data expertise that matches the ambition we have for our partnerships and pool businesses. Together they strengthen our leadership team and position us well for the next stage of the Tote's growth."

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