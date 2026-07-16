Sponsorship by unlicensed betting firms to cease next year under government plans

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Sponsorship and advertising by unlicensed gambling companies in sport could come to an end after a government consultation was launched on Wednesday seeking their removal. An eight-week consultation was kicked off by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), in which it is seeking to gather and assess “the best available evidence” on how a ban would work. Here we take a closer look at what is being proposed.

What is happening?

The DCMS wants to end the ability for betting firms not licensed by the Gambling Commission to sponsor or advertise in Britain.

The objective is to protect people in Britain from potential harm, while also minimising the possibility of money laundering and crime, which offshore firms can be used for.

The ban would include the removal of such companies from sports kits and equipment, advertising hoarding around the playing area, programmes, stadium infrastructure and the naming of tournaments or events.

If the proposal is accepted, it would become a criminal offence for any club, league, event, venue, individual or related assets to advertise or be sponsored by a gambling operator not licensed by the Gambling Commission when operating in Britain.

The DCMS said it also planned to apply a ban to all sectors to avoid them becoming a replacement for sport for unlicensed sponsorship.

How are unlicensed firms able to advertise?

A quirk in the rules has meant a gambling operator not licensed by the Gambling Commission could still advertise in Britain, as long as the domestic market could not access it.

Such firms have been particularly willing to partner with football clubs in the Premier League, which has huge international reach.

Last season, 11 of the 20 teams in the top division of English football had gambling firms as their front-of-shirt sponsor, with eight of them not licensed by the Gambling Commission.

The practice has not been restricted to football, with Sri Lankan firm STBet previously sponsoring at Windsor.

However, the rise in the usage of virtual private networks to spoof a user’s location and permit access to geoblocked sites has heightened concerns about unlicensed betting operations advertising in Britain and the potential for them to be accessed by vulnerable people and children.

In its proposal, it is stated by DCMS that “these arrangements with high-profile clubs and competitions act as implicit stamps of legitimacy” and that people may be unaware that the companies are unlicensed.

Who is this going to impact?

Football is identified as the main loser should a ban come into force.

The DCMS states: “We believe that, although most sectors and sports will be unaffected, some sports or clubs will be impacted.

“For example, a number of football clubs have or have had sponsorship deals with gambling operators that do not hold a licence to operate in Great Britain.”

However, while acknowledging a ban would have "negative financial impact on sports teams and clubs which currently have deals with unlicensed operators", especially for those relying on sponsorship as a larger part of their revenue, DCMS added that customers would benefit from reduced exposure to sites which do "not always offer adequate player protections or safer gambling measures and therefore carry an inherently greater risk of gambling harm".

A voluntary front-of-shirt ban on advertising gambling companies will come into force in the Premier League this season. However, shirt sleeves and advertising hoardings can still be sponsored by gambling firms.

What is the timescale?

The DCMS wants a ban in force "as quickly as possible" and plans to tailor its implementation around the domestic football season, which starts in August each year.

It states: "In recognition that football is the primary source of unlicensed gambling sponsorships and advertising, our preferred option is to implement this ban from a fixed date in August 2027, ahead of the 2027-28 football season.

"This should minimise commercial disruption and allow time to secure legitimate replacements. Nevertheless, we encourage responses from all relevant stakeholders so that we can evaluate the extent of any impacts and determine how best a ban should be implemented."

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