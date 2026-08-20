QuinnBet to pay £609,000 settlement to the Gambling Commission over regulatory failures

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Online operator QuinnBet is to pay more than £600,000 after being adjudged guilty of anti-money laundering (AML) and social responsibility failures by the Gambling Commission.

The company was found to have deployed a manual process which allowed those aged between 18 and 25 to spend more than the deposit limits it had set "for this potentially vulnerable group".

Ineffective controls also meant signs of potential gambling harm were not flagged for review – in one example, a customer was able to place approximately 4,800 bets in one day, and 7,000 the following day without this being identified.

The company also did not ensure that all customers who met the relevant threshold underwent a "light touch" financial vulnerability check.

Customers were additionally able to deposit what the commission described as "significant funds" without evidence that the monies were from a legitimate source, while one customer provided payslips that showed monthly earnings of about £2,000 yet was able to deposit and lose £9,000 in four days.

QuinnBet fined by the Gambling Commission for anti-money laundering failures

In all, QuinnBet will pay £609,104 as part of a settlement with the regulator.

The commission's director of enforcement, John Pierce, said: "This case highlights the serious consequences of relying on systems and controls that are unable to identify and respond to indicators of harm and financial crime quickly enough. We expect operators to ensure their safeguards are effective in practice to protect consumers and keep crime out of gambling.

"In this case, the operator recognised the issues and took immediate action to make significant improvements to its systems and controls. This included strengthening their AML policies and procedures, and improving how they identify and respond to indicators of harm.

"We expect operators to learn from this case and read the public statement to ensure that they do not make the same mistakes. Our key focus is on ensuring that operators meet the standards we expect and, where they fall short, we will take regulatory action where necessary."

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