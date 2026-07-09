Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market

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On-course bookmaker Steve Price warned on Thursday that unlicensed layers will be the only ones to gain from the introduction of affordability checks and said "the black market must be wetting itself".

He was speaking 48 hours after it was announced that the Gambling Commission had decided to go ahead with the controversial checks, also known as financial risk assessments, despite major concerns raised by operators that a pilot of the measures had shown they were not 'frictionless' as promised.

Price has been betting on course since 1991, the third generation of a family firm set up by his grandfather just after the second world war.

From his pitch at Doncaster, he said: "The black market must be wetting itself. I know punters I've lost to it already. There is one punter who struggles to get his bets on as he wants. He's an owner who's asked me in the past for £4,000 on a horse, which is a bit big for my boots, so he has to spread it around the ring.

"He's now playing with a black market bookmaker. I said he had to be careful but then I thought about it – this black market bookmaker hasn't got to pay a licence fee, levy contributions or any tax. How far in front is he of me with my expenses? They can bet to far finer margins than we can because their expenses are so little.

"He showed me the website and it's mega. He got ten per cent back on his deposits in the first month – he deposited £50,000 and they gave him £5,000 back as free bets. Imagine running a business with expenses exponentially less than your competitors? The incentives they're going to give will be tremendous."

Price foresees a serious threat and added: "The Gambling Commission now say they're going to spend some money fixing black market bookmakers but they're everywhere. This isn't the guy in the pub who used to lay your bets or the guy in the bar in Tenerife who used to do the same.

"Now they're on the internet and accessible for every single person in the world. They don't have to be given your passport or how much money you earn, or your mortgage."

'Absolutely disgusting and ridiculous'

His views were echoed by fellow bookmaker Dan Hague, who was betting at Newmarket and said: "I think it's absolutely disgusting and ridiculous. There will be a terrible knock-on effect and there will be so much collateral damage.

The crowd at Newmarket for day one of the July festival Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I can't think it will do anything but help the black market. If I go into a garage and want to spend £150,000 on a Merc, the garage aren't going to want to look at my accounts."

Punters at Doncaster were similarly aghast at the prospect of affordability checks, which British racing's leadership fears could result in the sport losing £250 million in revenue over five years.

"It's ridiculous," said Peter Catchpole. "I started when I was 14 and I'm now 68 – what business do they have telling me what I can and can't do with my money?

"It's crazy. The game is in decline and people are taking their betting where it's not reported. But the government doesn't see it. I agree they're right to restrict [FOBT] machines, because you see people in shops putting hundreds of pounds in as they're chasing. But not this."

Andy Colley, another racegoer, added: "I'm very much against affordability checks. I've worked all my life, I'm now retired and the person best able to know what I can afford is me. I've been doing it since I was 17 or 18 and I'm 60 now.

"I've got shares in three horses in syndicates but nobody checked whether I could afford that."

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