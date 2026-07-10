Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks

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Jockey Club group chief executive Jim Mullen has said he is "deeply concerned" about the unintended consequences of the Gambling Commission's decision to press ahead with the implementation of affordability checks.

Mullen, who has entered his second year at the helm of the largest commercial organisation in British racing, also reiterated there were no new developments regarding Kempton, whose future has come under the spotlight again.

However, he did say that he was monitoring the situation at Chelmsford, which has not raced since March and is not currently licensed by the BHA.

This week the Gambling Commission confirmed it had given the go-ahead for the implementation of affordability checks, also known as financial risk assessments, a move opposed by British racing, which fears they could wipe £250 million from the sport's revenues.

Brant Dunshea: BHA chief executive accused government of abdicating responsibility for affordability checks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea accused the Department for Culture, Media and Sport of abdicating its duty by allowing the commission to decide policy.

Mullen, who had previously served as chief executive of Ladbrokes, said racing had to work with the DCMS to solve the problem, and warned of the dangers of a shift to the offshore illegal market.

He said: "I'm deeply concerned about the unintended or unknown consequences of the implementation of affordability checks without a clear definition of what success looks like.

"Looking at affordability checks on a single vertical view without consideration of other influences is really dangerous. If you start down this track, it is very difficult to take back the option of people going offshore, particularly a generation of young people who are very understanding of the credit checks that people go through.

"They will say it's much easier for me to go offshore now. If they do that, you don't get those customers back, and what does that mean? It means that you might find symptoms of financial distress or gambling-related harm where the dataset sits outside the borders of the United Kingdom."

Mullen also warned that a shift of stakes offshore would mean less money for the Levy Board, saying: "If the Levy Board are short, it basically means there's less to invest in the sport.

"Horseracing is not a problem gambling product, and I would just hope those individuals who are putting together these plans understand what the consequences could be."

The future of Kempton Park has come into question again Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The future of Kempton came into question again last week when local MP Lincoln Jopp claimed he had been informed by the Jockey Club and housebuilders Barratt Redrow of plans to submit a planning application before the end of the year to demolish the course and build more than 2,000 homes on the site, claims denied by both parties. The issue was also debated in parliament on Tuesday.

"Not to disappoint you, and I completely understand the passion and interest this generates, but there has been no change since we last spoke about it," said Mullen.

"Essentially, what we said with regards to Redrow has been the same since 2018. They've got the right to purchase the racecourse for a significant sum, which we would invest back into racing if it happens and if they were to achieve planning consent to build on it. That option remains in place until 2028."

Chelmsford's future has looked increasingly uncertain, and last month the BHA dismissed the latest application to run the venue by Golden Mile Racing Limited.

It has been suggested the Jockey Club had shown interest in taking over the running of Chelmsford, and Mullen said: "I'm having a look at it, but that's all it is at the moment; keeping an eye on it to see whether it's an opportunity for us.

"There's nothing more than that, but I have a duty to the members and to the stewards to make sure if opportunities did arise in the future, we would be ready to have an informed view."

BHA chair Lord Allen's resignation prompted calls for a shake-up at the Racecourse Association Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Jockey Club was among a number of signatories to a letter to the Racecourse Association (RCA) calling for an urgent review of the organisation's governance following the resignation of BHA chair Lord Allen in March.

The RCA is now in the midst of a review, with a deadline set for the end of July, and this week York and Goodwood, who also signed the letter with the Jockey Club, came out with their own proposals for change, which included the RCA stepping back from commercial decision making, and a strong, independent BHA board.

Mullen said it would be unfair to comment while the review was ongoing, but added: "What it does show is that there are so many views on the industry, with everyone wanting the same thing – which is a successful future for horseracing."

Read these next:

'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'

Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026

Why do Goodwood and York want to restructure British racing - and what are they proposing?

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