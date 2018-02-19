Improving Vinnie Lewis will love heavy conditions in Eider says Whittington

Harry Whittington is hoping testing conditions will help his Sussex National winner Vinnie Lewis take another step forward and defy a 23lb rise from his last two victories to land the Betfred Eider Chase on Saturday.

The ground is already heavy at Newcastle ahead of the often attritional 4m½f marathon, which drew 21 confirmations at the five-day stage.

Of the hat-trick-seeking Vinnie Lewis, Whittington said: "He seems to be spending most of his time bucking on the gallops. He looks in fantastic shape. I couldn't be happier with him. I've just freshened him up since the Sussex National and hopefully he will take another step forward.

"We've found his niche, his conditions. When you get a horse in this frame of mind in their conditions, who knows how much they can keep improving? That seems to be the case with him."

Vinnie Lewis powers home under Harry Bannister at Plumpton

Vinnie Lewis recorded a clearcut win on soft ground at Sedgefield in November and then on heavy ground at Plumpton last month under Harry Bannister.

"He went up a stone from Sedgefield and 9lb from Plumpton," said Whittington. "He has improved that much from being in his conditions. I thought he would win the time before at Chepstow but it was almost good ground and he was flat out, throwing himself at the fences.

"At Plumpton he was were probably the only proper progressive horse in the race. There will be three or four in the Eider. Hopefully he can take another big step forward in conditions he will love."

Among the potential rivals for Vinnie Lewis – the 7-1 favourite with Ladbrokes – is Milansbar, who won the Betfred Classic Chase at Warwick under Bryony Frost. Trainer Neil King is hoping she will be able to take the ride again.

Eider Chase entries

