Impressive Persse puts Shoemark and Frankel on Ascot scoresheet

Atty Persse provided apprentice Kieran Shoemark with a first Royal Ascot win and the great Frankel with his first success as a sire at the meeting when landing the King George V Handicap by three lengths.

It was a one-two for Godolphin, who also own runner-up First Nation, and winning trainer Roger Charlton was enjoying a tenth Royal Ascot success in the race which provided him with his first victory at the meeting when Source Of Light was successful 25 years ago.

Atty Persse, Godolphin's fifth winner of the week, is named after Henry Seymour 'Atty' Persse, who was champion trainer in Britain in 1930.

Charlton said: "They went very quick and you had to think whether our horse would have the petrol left to keep going. But he had lots left and stayed on really well. Stamina is a strong thing with him.

"I trained Frankel's first stakes winner, Fair Eva, last year and now I've had his first Royal Ascot winner. Atty Persse is very easy to train. For a small horse he has a very long stride.

"Kieran is a very good rider and his 3lb claim helps. I'm lucky to have him."

And Charlton had words, too, for Martin Franklin, the winning groom. "There's racing history there. Martin used to look after and ride out Danehill many years ago," he said.

Shoemark said: "This horse travels so well and has got such great character and he's won quite easily. I'm sure there's more to come. It's fantastic - to get two rides here today is brilliant and it's unbelievable."

King George V Stakes result