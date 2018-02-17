Ice cold: Bryony Frost secures yet another big-race victory aboard Black Corton

Another Saturday, another big-race victory for Bryony Frost. One of the brightest stars of British racing was again beaming for the ITV cameras this weekend after winning the Grade 2 Reynoldstown on board her most prolific partner, Black Corton.

The pair have struck up a strong relationship in the last year and Black Corton's eight-length victory at Ascot took their tally to seven wins from eight starts since July 2017, further enhancing Frost's claims as being the breakout star of the jumps season.

Sent off the 10-11 favourite, the bang-in form seven-year-old was allowed to bowl along out in front – as he so often does to great success – and never saw a rival, with impressive jumps at the last two fences sealing the deal.

Frost said: "He's awesome! I was very close to getting girly pulling up because he means so much to me.

"I'm privileged to ride him and I'm never going to have a horse like him again. He's such a dude!"

Big-race winners for Frost this season

Present Man (Badger Ales Trophy Chase, Wincanton, November 11)

Old Guard (Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle, Newbury, December 2)

Black Corton (Kauto Star Novices' Chase, Kempton, December 26)

Milansbar (Betfred Classic Handicap Chase, Warwick, January 13)

Frodon (Crest Nicholson Handicap Chase, Cheltenham, January 27)

Black Corton (Sodexo Reynoldstown Novices' Chase, Ascot, February 17)

Black Corton is owned by chat show host Jeremy Kyle, who said: "I don't think the horse has got the credit he deserves. He's an astonishing horse and she's an astonishing jockey.

"Andy Stewart has been saying for a long time he's an RSA horse. I'll go one step further – he's a Gold Cup horse!"

Frost is fast becoming a fixture in the Saturday spotlight as the 22-year-old has ridden a whole host of feature and Graded race winners this season, including landing her first Grade 1 contest aboard the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding last time out in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

Black Corton and Bryony Frost: struck up a fantastic partnership this season

The conditional rider, who is based with Nicholls in Ditcheat, has not only shone over obstacles but in her television interviews after races, where her enthusiasm and charisma have won a growing band of fans and followers.

Frost and Black Corton bid to continue their rise to the top at the Cheltenham Festival and he was cut to a general 12-1 shot (from 16) for the RSA Chase.

