Cheltenham preview night

Wednesday 7 March

King's Head Hotel, Cirencester, in support of the Injured Jockeys Fund

Panel: David Bass, Mattie Batchelor, Aidan Coleman, Fergal O'Brien, Luke Tarr

Cheltenham preview night in Cirencester: (l-r) Fergal O'Brien, David Bass, Luke Tarr, Aidan Coleman (front) Mattie Batchelor

"It's just lazy bookmakers and lazy punters, 11-8 is a ridiculous price about Getabird" – Luke Tarr

"Footpad is one of the best novices I've ever seen, comparable to Sprinter Sacre" – Mattie Batchelor

"He sums up the Cheltenham Festival better than anything else. Samcro has run just three times over hurdles, we're going mad about him but we just don't know that much about him" – Tarr

"Monalee should be favourite for the RSA Chase" – David Bass

"Altior is a freak" – Fergal O'Brien

"Altior might be overpriced at 4-6, if I had a million-pound free bet it would go on him" – Tarr

"Cue Card can certainly give Un De Sceaux a run for his money" – Batchelor

"Why isn't Waiting Patiently running in the Ryanair? I can't believe he probably won't be running" – Bass

"David Casey told me that Laurina could wipe the floor with Let's Dance and Limini, and she has to win the mares' novice hurdle" – Batchelor

"I'd rather buy ten lottery tickets than bet £20 on the Triumph Hurdle" – Tarr

"I love Redicean – he's my bet of the week" – Coleman

"Poetic Rhythm is my best chance of breaking my festival duck" – O'Brien



"Great stat – in the Albert Bartlett, back the horse who has run most often. It works" – Tarr

"Native River has loads of gears and I'm a big fan of his" – Coleman

"If you like a fairytale, back Edwulf each-way" – O'Brien

"If you like fairytales, go to the cinema, not Cheltenham" – Tarr

PANEL'S RECOMMENDATIONS



Bass Cresswell Legend (Pertemps Final)

Batchelor Max Dynamite (County Hurdle)

Coleman Go Conquer (Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate)

O'Brien Poetic Rhythm (Albert Bartlett)

Tarr Oistrakh Le Noir (Fred Winter)

