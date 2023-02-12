'He'll go for the Supreme' - Mullins has another for festival opener as Hunters Yarn lands Listed prize

Sunday: Navan

At this rate Willie Mullins could saddle half the field for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle next month, with the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned Hunters Yarn the latest to throw his hat in the ring when landing the Listed novice hurdle on the card.

The son of Fame And Glory has the gears to be a factor in a Grade 1, though his jumping is far from the finished article. However, it did not stop him quickening away up the Navan hill under Paul Townend to register a six-length victory over a solid yardstick in Imagine.

Bookmakers cut him for the Supreme to as low as 8-1, though he is a 16-1 shot with Coral, Ladbrokes and Betway.

Mullins said: "He didn't jump as fluently as I hoped he would, but he has a nice turn of foot. He'll go for the Supreme if Simon and Isaac want to go there – I don't think he stays further just yet."

The champion trainer added: "I liked what I saw there and think he'll make a smart novice chaser next year. He works like a smart horse at home and brings that to the track – we just ran him over the wrong trip last season.

"I think he'll be way better over fences because he'll pay them that much more respect."

Churchstonewarrior gains reward

Having come up against some good novices this season, including Gaillard Du Mesnil in a 3m Grade 1 at Leopardstown in December, the slightly calmer waters of the Grade 2 William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase proved more winnable for the Jonathan Sweeney-trained Churchstonewarrior.

A battling three-parts-of-a-length success here from Mahler Mission and the long-absent Flanking Maneuver under Aidan Coleman saw him cut to around 8-1 (from 14-1) for the National Hunt Chase.

Sweeney said: "Aidan said he jumped well. He just got in tight to one of the fences in the straight, but he was away quick and he was very happy with him. He's a clever horse to jump.

Churchstonewarrior (right) battles it out with Mahler Mission before going on to land the Ten Up Novice Chase Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

"He's in the National Hunt Chase, so we'll see how he comes out of this race. He takes a bit of time to warm up in his races, but the further he goes the better he seems to be.

"He has an old pedigree and I think he could be a Grand National horse in time. The last time Aidan rode him he said he was still immature and that we wouldn't have a horse until next year."

He added: "The owners are a great bunch. They were ready to sell him for a good bit of money last year, he was vetted and was going, but they kept him. They're gutsy men and fair play to them."

Byrnes on top

To round off a fine day, Boyne Hurdle-winning duo Charles and Philip Byrnes combined to win the 3m handicap chase with Temptationinmilan, who was gaining a deserved success after three seconds and an unseat on his last four starts.

The son of Milan is owned by the trainer's brother-in-law Flor McCarthy, who is also lucky enough to own half of Blazing Khal.

