Hayley Turner to make riding return upon completion of betting ban next month

Hayley Turner has announced she will return to race-riding upon completion of her three-month ban for breaching betting rules, which expires next month.

The 35-year-old jockey, who initially retired in 2015 but returned to race-riding last year before she received her suspension, said in a statement broadcast on ITV's The Opening Show: "I am coming out of retirement – again.

"I'm going to put my TV career on hold and get my boots out again. I'll be riding mostly in France this year, but I'll be dipping in and out of the UK as well."

Turner had spent time broadcasting with ITV Racing upon retiring for the first time, but had kept her jockey's licence for occasional participation in international events. She was hit with a three-month ban at the end of 2017 for placing bets with bookmaker Paddy Power while licensed.

At the time she had expressed a desire to return to riding after serving her suspension, but Saturday's message was the first confirmation of that intent.

Turner revealed she has been training in Florida in preparation for her comeback, riding out for trainer Christophe Clement.