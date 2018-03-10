Hayes, Hayes and Dabernig celebrate 426-1 Group 1 double at Flemington

Report: Australia, Saturday

Flemington: Newmarket Handicap (Group 1) 6f | turf | 2yo+

The training partnership of father and son David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig celebrated a 426-1 Group 1 double at Flemington on Saturday, including an historic back-to-back win for Royal Ascot possible Redkirk Warrior (Regan Bayliss) in the Newmarket Handicap.

Redkirk Warrior, a two-time winner over 1m2f when he started his career in Britain with William Haggas, became the first horse to complete the double in 35 years and only the fourth in the 135-year history of the Aus$1.25 million (£708,000) contest.

Racing on the stands rail, he defied top weight to touched off Brave Smash, who was on the other side of the track.

Redkirk Warrior’s success came at a significant cost for jockey Regan Bayliss, with the rider suspended for eight meetings and fined Aus$5,000.

Bayliss will be unable to partner the dual Newmarket Handicap scorer in the T J Smith Stakes at Randwick next month after stewards reported he had hit the winner eight times before the half-furlong marker, which is three times more than is permitted.

Bayliss, who turns 21 on Tuesday, said: "Redkirk Warrior keeps defying history – he was the first horse to win a Newmarket on his return in a hundred years last season and today he's won consecutive Newmarkets.

"He was there to be beaten in the straight but good horses don't give in and he's one of them,2 added the rider. "His name suits his traits. He's a real warrior and I'm very grateful to be a part of his career."

Also on Saturday

Flemington: Australian Cup (Group 1) 1m2f | 3yo+ | turf

An hour later the same stable pulled off a 60-1 shock win for Harlem (Michael Walker) in the TAB-sponsored Australian Cup.

Recording his first top-level success, Harlem turned the Carlyon Cup form around with runner-up Gailo Chop, staying on strongly to hold off the persistent challenge of the 8-5 favourite by half a length.

David Hayes said: "Harlem's first run of the campaign was comparable to Gailo Chop's. He got a little bit of a cold between subsequent runs but was able to get over it and was back to his best today.

"We bought him as a stayer but when he was a colt and it got a bit tough, he wouldn't find plenty at the finish. He did just that today though."

Bowman in hospital after Randwick fall

Champion jockey Hugh Bowman will be monitored overnight in hospital following a fall at Randwick in Sydney on Saturday.

Hugh Bowman: in hospital following fall

Bowman suffered mild concussion after coming off the Chris Waller-trained Performer in the finish to the Group 2 Todman Stakes, but the rider’s scans were clear and he is expected to be discharged on Sunday.

Also at Randwick

Blake Shinn and Patrick Webster teamed up for Group 1 glory at Randwick with Happy Clapper in the Canterbury Stakes, while the Mostyn Copper Group Randwick Guineas went the way of Godolphin's Kementari (James Cummings/Glyn Schofield).

There was also a return to winning ways for star sprinter Redzel (Peter and Paul Snowden/Kerrin McEvoy), who landed the Group 2 Hyland Race Colours Challenge Stakes on his second start since his summer break.

