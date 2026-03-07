'Harnessing diversity, that's our superpower' - racing celebrates International Women's Day 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Lilly Pinchin and Joanna Mason are determined to keep inspiring the next generation, as the two jockeys featured among a host of female voices celebrating International Women's Day on Sunday.

The riders shared their thoughts, hopes and ambitions with Women In Racing to mark the day, which celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and also acts as a call to action to accelerate gender equality.

Mason had a landmark 2025 with a personal best 69 winners, and the biggest win of her career on Hucklesbrook in the Macmillan Sprint at York's Dante meeting. She is eager to build on that achievement in 2026 and also wants to be a beacon for female riders coming through the ranks.

She said: "This International Women’s Day, I’m proud to celebrate the incredible women across racing whose skill, dedication and passion shape our sport at every level. As a jockey, I’m fortunate to be part of an industry that thrives on teamwork, expertise and resilience.

"In 2026, I’m aiming to better last season’s 69 winners and am especially excited about the opportunity to ride at major meetings like Ascot and York, with some very promising horses to look forward to."

Mason added: "I’m also passionate about inspiring the next generation, encouraging young people to come racing, experience the atmosphere, and see just how special our sport truly is."

One of Pinchin's biggest achievements came off the track, when she opened up about living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in a documentary called A Racing Mind, which is now available to be streamed on Amazon.

"I'm proud of all of the women in our sport, and everything that has been achieved," she said. "A personal standout moment for me was the release of my documentary A Racing Mind on Amazon Prime. To speak out openly about my ADHD felt amazing, and I hope I have made others feel seen and understood.

"Within the coming year I am looking forward to continuing my racing career to the best of my ability as well as exploring new ventures, including the release of my own clothing brand. Racing is such a unique sport, and I hope to continue to inspire those in and out of racing."

Dido Harding: "I believe our diversity is actually our greatest strength" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jockey Club senior steward Baroness Dido Harding, Ascot chief executive Felicity Barnard, broadcaster Gina Bryce and Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma were also among those who shared their views with Women In Racing.

Harding said: "I believe our diversity is actually our greatest strength. In my lifetime, women have gone from not being allowed to ride under rules to winning the Grand National. Now racing is the second most attended sport in Britain, where men and women compete on equal terms every day.

"Consensus can be hard to find precisely because everyone cares so much. A passionate, diverse and committed cross section of British society. Harnessing that diversity, that's our superpower."

Read more:

Now showing on Amazon: Lilly Pinchin ADHD documentary reaches new audience on streaming giant

'We didn't know if he could get the horse here' - Hucklesbrook survives travel chaos to land feature

Sign up to Racing Post+ now and receive 50% off the package of your choosing for six months ! This offer is available only to new and returning customers and is valid until midnight on Friday March 20. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.