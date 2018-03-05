Racing Post Home
News WINTER DERBY

Haggas's Victory Bond to miss Lingfield in favour of French trip

Victory Bond: misses Group 3 feature at Lingfield on Saturday
By David Milnes

Victory Bond, a leading fancy for Saturday's Group 3 Betway Winter Derby at Lingfield, is to miss the race in favour of a possible alternative assignment in France, trainer William Haggas has revealed.

A  6-1 chance with the sponsor, Victory Bond had been favourite for the race before his defeat by Utmost in the Listed Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield this month.

The five-year-old remains a likely runner in the Middle Distance Championship Final at the track on Good Friday in late March, but won't be heading to Surrey before then.

Haggas said on Sunday: "Victory Bond won't be running in the Winter Derby as he's not the sort of horse to be going around Lingfield too often.

"There's a Listed race in France on March 11, which may be a better alternative. We do, however, want to run on all-weather finals day on Good Friday."

Before that, Haggas is targeting a fourth success in the 32Red Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on March 24, and reports all to be well with Addeybb, who is 12-1 co-favourite with the sponsor.

He said: "We have the Lincoln in mind for Addeybb. He needs a few to drop out out to make the cut, but should be okay. However, I don't think our other entry, Original Choice, will get in."

