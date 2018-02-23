Grand National-winning trainer Sue Smith is among those celebrating

Sue Smith 70

Trainer of Mister McGoldrick & Auroras Encore

Neil Howard 69

Trainer of Summer Squall & Mineshaft



David Simcock 46

Trainer of Dream Ahead & Trade Storm



Norihiro Yokoyama 50

Champion jockey in Japan 2010



Chantal Sutherland 42

Rider of Windward Islands & Game On Dude



Willie Humphreys 53

Rider of Waterloo Boy & Royal Derbi



Chloe Roddick 35

Trainer of Royal Auclair



Giles Smyly 52

Broadway trainer



Barry Stevens 76

Former Winchester trainer



Andrew Coonan 51

Irish Jockeys’ Association secretary



Johnnie Peter-Hoblyn 50

Managing director of Hyphen Bloodstock



Jeremy Ker 77

Former stewards’ secretary



John Stubbs 85

Former starting-price reporter;



Alan Smith 66

Former Sporting Life journalist