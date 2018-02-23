Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Grand National-winning trainer Sue Smith is among those celebrating

Sue Smith: a landmark birthday
Sue Smith: a landmark birthday
Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1

Sue Smith 70
Trainer of Mister McGoldrick & Auroras Encore

Neil Howard 69
Trainer of Summer Squall & Mineshaft

David Simcock 46 
Trainer of Dream Ahead & Trade Storm

Norihiro Yokoyama 50
Champion jockey in Japan 2010

Chantal Sutherland 42
Rider of Windward Islands & Game On Dude

Willie Humphreys 53
Rider of Waterloo Boy & Royal Derbi

Chloe Roddick 35
Trainer of Royal Auclair

Giles Smyly 52
Broadway trainer

Barry Stevens 76
Former Winchester trainer

Andrew Coonan 51
Irish Jockeys’ Association secretary

Johnnie Peter-Hoblyn 50
Managing director of Hyphen Bloodstock

Jeremy Ker 77
Former stewards’ secretary

John Stubbs 85
Former starting-price reporter;

Alan Smith 66 
Former Sporting Life journalist

Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets