Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Cheltenham 2018 CHANGE OF PLAN

Grade 2 winner Mount Mews to return to hurdles at Cheltenham Festival

Mount Mews (right) had plenty of options at the Cheltenham Festival but will run in the Coral Cup
Mount Mews (right) had plenty of options at the Cheltenham Festival but will run in the Coral Cup
1 of 1
By Maddy Playle

The Ruth Jefferson-trained Mount Mews, whose last three starts have been over fences, will revert to hurdles for the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, owner Trevor Hemmings has revealed.

A Grade 2-winning hurdler, Mount Mews has entries in the RSA and JLT, and was as short as 12-1 for the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase, but the intention is to run in the Coral Cup next Wednesday.

“Mount Mews is going to go for the Coral Cup," said Hemmings. "He’s only young into chasing – he’s only had three goes over fences.

“He was very active and very good over hurdles so we’ve decided to give him a chance in the Coral Cup.”

Mount Mews, who was last seen finishing third behind Black Corton in the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot, is rated 142 over hurdles and is a best-priced 33-1 with the race sponsor for the 2m5f handicap on day two of the meeting.

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news

 

He was very active and very good over hurdles so we’ve decided to give him a chance in the Coral Cup

Related stories

Five things we learned about Cheltenham during the week before the festival Cheltenham ground is a long way from desperate says upbeat Henderson 'Bring it on' – Black Corton's rider Bryony Frost is ready for the festival Talking points: key revelations from the day one festival declarations Is the Ryanair a better race for Douvan than the Champion Chase? Cheekpieces on Faugheen as connections look to get his spark back

Key data

Mount Mews Ruth Jefferson Trevor Hemmings
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets