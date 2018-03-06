Grade 2 winner Mount Mews to return to hurdles at Cheltenham Festival

Mount Mews (right) had plenty of options at the Cheltenham Festival but will run in the Coral Cup

The Ruth Jefferson-trained Mount Mews, whose last three starts have been over fences, will revert to hurdles for the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, owner Trevor Hemmings has revealed.

A Grade 2-winning hurdler, Mount Mews has entries in the RSA and JLT, and was as short as 12-1 for the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase, but the intention is to run in the Coral Cup next Wednesday.

“Mount Mews is going to go for the Coral Cup," said Hemmings. "He’s only young into chasing – he’s only had three goes over fences.

“He was very active and very good over hurdles so we’ve decided to give him a chance in the Coral Cup.”

Mount Mews, who was last seen finishing third behind Black Corton in the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot, is rated 142 over hurdles and is a best-priced 33-1 with the race sponsor for the 2m5f handicap on day two of the meeting.

