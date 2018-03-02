Gold Cup-winning trainer Gordon Elliott among those celebrating

Gordon Elliott 40

Trainer of Silver Birch & Don Cossack

Harry Herbert 59

MD of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing & British racing adviser to Al Shaqab Racing

Jason Titley 47

Rider of Vanton & Royal Athlete

Tony Reinstedler 54

Trainer of Prairie Bayou & Saint Liam

Andrew Reid 64

Trainer of David’s Duky & Eccentric

Lorna Vincent Chavez 59

Rider of Gently Does It & Walnut Wonder

Roy Davies 70

Rider of Casbah & Milliondollarman

Bruno Schickedanz 71

Owner of One Way Love & Wake At Noon

Michael Nelmes-Crocker 81

Owner of Always Alight & Lesson In Humility

John Parrott 73

Joint-owner of Monumental Lad & Wayward Prince

Harry Redknapp 71

Co-owner of Moviesta

John Gellatly 72

Racecourse chairman at Perth

Lucinda Cavendish 64

Former chairman of the BHA disciplinary panel

Willie Worthington 34

Rider of Hirapour

Paul Swain 28

RCA brand & experience manager

Paul Clarkson 65

Owner of Lancashire Racing Stables, Garstang

Bill Selwyn 62

Racecourse photographer

Nick Hughes 45

Co-owner of Quatuor & Roudee

Damien Duff 39

Former owner with Nicky Vaughan