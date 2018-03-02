Gold Cup-winning trainer Gordon Elliott among those celebrating
Gordon Elliott 40
Trainer of Silver Birch & Don Cossack
Harry Herbert 59
MD of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing & British racing adviser to Al Shaqab Racing
Jason Titley 47
Rider of Vanton & Royal Athlete
Tony Reinstedler 54
Trainer of Prairie Bayou & Saint Liam
Andrew Reid 64
Trainer of David’s Duky & Eccentric
Lorna Vincent Chavez 59
Rider of Gently Does It & Walnut Wonder
Roy Davies 70
Rider of Casbah & Milliondollarman
Bruno Schickedanz 71
Owner of One Way Love & Wake At Noon
Michael Nelmes-Crocker 81
Owner of Always Alight & Lesson In Humility
John Parrott 73
Joint-owner of Monumental Lad & Wayward Prince
Harry Redknapp 71
Co-owner of Moviesta
John Gellatly 72
Racecourse chairman at Perth
Lucinda Cavendish 64
Former chairman of the BHA disciplinary panel
Willie Worthington 34
Rider of Hirapour
Paul Swain 28
RCA brand & experience manager
Paul Clarkson 65
Owner of Lancashire Racing Stables, Garstang
Bill Selwyn 62
Racecourse photographer
Nick Hughes 45
Co-owner of Quatuor & Roudee
Damien Duff 39
Former owner with Nicky Vaughan