News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Gold Cup-winning trainer Gordon Elliott among those celebrating

Gordon Elliott: top Irish trainer is 40 today
Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1

Gordon Elliott 40
Trainer of Silver Birch & Don Cossack

Harry Herbert 59
MD of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing & British racing adviser to Al Shaqab Racing

Jason Titley 47
Rider of Vanton & Royal Athlete

Tony Reinstedler 54
Trainer of Prairie Bayou & Saint Liam

Andrew Reid 64
Trainer of David’s Duky & Eccentric

Lorna Vincent Chavez 59
Rider of Gently Does It & Walnut Wonder

Roy Davies 70
Rider of Casbah & Milliondollarman

Bruno Schickedanz 71
Owner of One Way Love & Wake At Noon

Michael Nelmes-Crocker 81
Owner of Always Alight & Lesson In Humility

John Parrott 73
Joint-owner of Monumental Lad & Wayward Prince

Harry Redknapp 71
Co-owner of Moviesta

John Gellatly 72
Racecourse chairman at Perth

Lucinda Cavendish 64
Former chairman of the BHA disciplinary panel

Willie Worthington 34
Rider of Hirapour

Paul Swain 28
RCA brand & experience manager

Paul Clarkson 65
Owner of Lancashire Racing Stables, Garstang

Bill Selwyn 62
Racecourse photographer

Nick Hughes 45
Co-owner of Quatuor & Roudee

Damien Duff 39
Former owner with Nicky Vaughan

