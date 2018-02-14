Coneygree out of Gold Cup after setback but Bradstock plans to fight on

Coneygree: one of 11 pulled out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup

The legend of Coneygree lives on, but the talented – albeit fragile – chasing star is lame again and will not seek to regain his Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup crown after the 2015 winner was one of 11 horses taken out of the race at the latest acceptance stage on Wednesday.

Last seen being pulled up by Nico de Boinville under top weight in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in December, the 11-year-old subsequently underwent a successful wind op which encouraged connections to aim him at Cheltenham once again.

Unfortunately, however, he returned from a piece of work lame, and will now be rested until next season, when he will be prepared for one last crack at the Gold Cup.

Sara Bradstock, wife of Coneygree's trainer Mark, said: "The legend lives on, but sadly he is lame again.

"He really responded to the wind op. His palate had got floppy and needed redoing. He felt unbelievable, and did two bits of incredible work which resulted in one or two of my owners backing him for the Gold Cup.

"Then Coneygree came back lame, so we sent him for a bone scan. It's deeply disappointing, but I'm comforted by the knowledge that we found the problem before it could become a big issue."

Coneygree ran a blinder to finish a close third to Sizing John at Punchestown last April, and the temptation must have been for the Bradstocks to try and get him right to contest that Grade 1 again this spring.

However, patience is a word they know only too well as far as Coneygree – restricted to just 15 runs in his career to date – is concerned, and the decision has been made to rest him until next season before attempting one last hurrah.

Mark and Sara Bradstock with their pride and joy Coneygree

"He absolutely wants to still do it," Bradstock said. "We're giving him the rest of the season off and then plan to bring him back for one more real go."

Twenty-seven horses remain engaged in the festival showpiece, including Might Bite, last year’s hero Sizing John and Native River.

As expected, Bristol De Mai, who is being prepared for the Grade 1 Betway Bowl at Aintree, was not among them while Whisper was also among those withdrawn.

The New One and Defi Du Seuil are the big names missing from the Unibet Champion Hurdle following Wednesday's forfeit point with 19 remaining after four came out.

Nigel Twiston-Davies is to step The New One up in trip in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle, for which 26 remain after Barters Hill, Beer Goggles, Shaneshill and 2015 winner Cole Harden were among 12 scratched.

Defi Dui Seuil, winner of the Triumph Hurdle and six other races last year, has been a big disappointment in two starts for Philip Hobbs this season.

He finished 27 lengths behind the winner Supasundae when seventh of eight in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown earlier this month, and has remained in Ireland to undergo a thorough check-up.

Hobbs said: “He stayed in Ireland after his last run to be examined. There are no plans until we get the results of that examination.”

A total of 21 remain in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, with Waiting Patiently one of nine removed. 28 are still in the Ryanair, with Double Shuffle, Road To Respect and Total Recall among the 16 scratched. 27 remain in the OLBG Mares' Hurdle after six came out.

