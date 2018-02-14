Godolphin's Gold Town out to emulate sire's success in UAE 2,000 Guineas

Gold Town (leading): set to make his dirt debut in the UAE 2,000 Guineas at Meydan

4.50 Meydan

UAE 2,000 Guineas Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors | 1m | Group 3 | 3yo | Dirt



The second Classic of the local season, the Group 3 UAE 2000 Guineas, is the highlight of the sixth meeting of the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan on Thursday but is less competitive than the large field would indicate.

It is hard to make a case for more than a handful of the 15 runners judged on the two 7f trials staged three weeks ago.

Geldings, as well as three-year-olds foaled in the southern hemisphere, are eligible for the UAE Classics and Godolphin's Gold Town seeks to emulate his sire Street Cry by landing the mile contest.

On his dirt debut, the gelded son of Street Cry sauntered home in the trial under William Buick, registering a third career victory and doing nothing to suggest the extra furlong here will not suit.

Trainer Charlie Appleby, who won the race with Long John in 2014, said: “We were delighted with that win in the trial when he showed he handled the surface which, as a son of Street Cry, we hoped he would. He was not stopping, suggesting the longer trip will not be an issue and we have to be very hopeful.”

Appleby also saddles local debutant, Last Voyage, and added: “He won on debut and his form is pretty strong. His pedigree suggests the dirt will suit and he has worked nicely on it at home.

Rolands Rocks: takes his place in the UAE 2,000 Guineas

The only international runner is Roland Rocks, trained in Newmarket by John Ryan and second to Gold Town in the trial when he occupied that position throughout.

Well beaten in last week’s Meydan Classic Trial (7f turf), he will again be ridden by Gerald Mosse who said: “He ran well in the trial and the extra distance will hopefully suit him, along with the return to dirt.

“Things did not really go to plan last week so, with luck, he can bounce back to his best but Gold Town does look the one to beat.”

Roland Rocks was not the only one to disappoint in that Meydan Classic Trial in which he finished two places and almost five lengths in front of Racing Country.

Trained by Saeed Bin Suroor, seeking to add to his record six wins in this race, Racing Country, still a maiden after four starts, was previously runner-up in the second UAE 2000 Guineas Trial, won by El Chapo.

Bin Suroor said: “He was disappointing last week, on turf, but has been in good form at home so, back on dirt, we hope for a big run.”

El Chapo, who was formerly with Richard Fahey, was bought on behalf of Fawzi Nass for 58,000gns at Tattersalls in October.

Subsequently gelded, he had to work harder to win his trial than Gold Town but was thought to have needed the run.

Luke Morris takes the ride again and said: “My horse had a good blow after the trial and should certainly have come on for that run.

“The extra furlong should suit and he should have a good chance with Gold Town looking the one to beat.”

Rey De Oro still on course for Sheema

Last year's Japanese Derby winner Rey De Oro, who disappointed when third in the Kyoto Kinen Grade 2 on Sunday will go to Dubai for the Dubai Sheema Classic as originally planned, according to trainer Kazuo Fujisawa.

Meydan card

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com