Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Cheltenham 2018 FESTIVAL DIARY BEN KEITH

God built the Cheltenham hill - and I can't thank him enough

The latest diary entry by bookmaker Ben Keith

Keith: it's better to have one major pitch than many poor pitches
Keith: it's better to have one major pitch than many poor pitches
Matt Cardy
1 of 1

No surprise to see money arrive at the office for the confirmed mudlarks given the speculation that 'heavy' might appear in the official going description next week.

Head of Trading Trevor Harris has shortened up Ireland to win the Prestbury Cup on the assumption that the Irish-trained runners are more equipped and used to handling the bottomless ground – we make Ireland 8-13, GB 7-4 and the tie 6-1.

Biggest recent move has been for Terrefort in the JLT from 10-1 to 6-1. Nicky Henderson said he would only run if it was soft ground so we can assume that box has been well and truly ticked.

We can only wait to see how much rain falls from the heavens. Talking of which, God is a Bookmaker. How do I know this? Because when he built Cheltenham racecourse he included a hill. A hill designed to beat favourites. That hill has got so many bookies out of trouble.

It can only have been put there for this reason. There they come, cruising, they reach that hill at the finish and all of a sudden the steering goes. Perfect! I just wish they had the same at Goodwood as it's an impossible place to win (as a bookie, of course!).

The betting-ring is full of camaraderie but it does lack diversity. We need to see more women and minorities working as bookmakers as this will attract more punters to the ring and add further to the atmosphere.

It would be a pleasure to welcome some younger bookies and, if I could ever advise anybody thinking of stepping into the fray, I'd be delighted to.

But one pointer for any young buck(ie), is to buy quality. Cheltenham and Royal Ascot are so far above the rest, I'd have just one top pitch at either, rather than half a dozen, mediocre and unprofitable ones, at other tracks, just as an effort to fill my time.

This last year, there have been rumours abound that Oxford Greyhound Stadium is to reopen. I’m an action-junkie. I require continual mental stimulation.

Oxford used to hold one of their busiest open-race meetings of the year during the Cheltenham Festival and many punters would rush there after racing in time for the first. Now that is what I would enjoy as a bookie.

Lets get Oxford open again, even if only to get me out of jail if I've done my money at the races earlier in the day! I suppose, I just love being a bookie . . .

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com

 

The betting-ring is full of camaraderie but it does lack diversity

Related stories

Mullins and Elliott big guns stretch their legs at Cheltenham 'That's it. We can't do any more. The horses are ready. I'm ready. Bring it on' Talking points: key revelations from the day one festival declarations Is the Ryanair a better race for Douvan than the Champion Chase? Cheekpieces on Faugheen as connections look to get his spark back Cheltenham Festival fever on the rise as big names arrive at the course
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets