Get your betting week off to a flyer with key information on today's meetings

After three breathless days of quality action from Newbury, Newcastle and Fairyhouse we enter calmer waters to kick off the week.

Plumpton and Fakenham provide the opportunity for racegoers to head deep into the country to get their jumps fix and all-weather aficionados will be catered for by Southwell.

Those who like to dine at the top table should fear not, as the countdown to the two-day Tingle Creek meeting at Sandown, starting on Friday, and Saturday's Becher Chase fixture at Aintree will be turned up a notch.

Going report

Southwell first race 11.50

Standard

Plumpton 12.40

Good to soft, good in places (GoingStick 7.1 hurdle, 7.4 chase at 7.45am on Monday)



Fakenham 1.00

Soft, good to soft in places (GoingStick 6.0 at 10.30am on Monday)

Market movers

Southwell 11.50 4 Restive 8-11 (from 11-10)

Southwell 1.50 2 Razin' Hell 7-1 (from 12)

Southwell 2.20 12 Something Lucky 2-1 (from 11-2)

Plumpton 2.40 1 Fight Commander 13-8 (from 5-2)

Plumpton 3.10 2 Free One 9-1 (from 16)

What to back

Richard Birch scours the formbook to unearth the day's best bets for members, while the naps from the training centres are free to view.

What to watch

Top judge Tom Bull flags up his main fancy for the day in Ten Second Tip . . .



What to read

Gordon Elliott had a memorable day at Fairyhouse with a clean sweep in Sunday's Grade 1 races. David Jennings was there to soak up the atmosphere and Richard Forristal analyses the action with an eye to the future.

The best of Racing Post Sport

Championship leaders Wolves make the short journey to St Andrew's to take on Birmingham and Dan Childs serves up expert advice for the derby clash.

Final thought

Gordon Elliott must have been listening in when Gigginstown House Stud supremo Michael O'Leary said at Fairyhouse on Sunday that if he could reach an agreement on fees he would reunite with Willie Mullins "like a shot".

A couple of hours later Elliott had duly deliver the leading owner a historic Grade 1 treble. That's one way to motivate your principal trainer.

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news