Get key info for today's meetings as Sandown stages a special day

It is a special day in the calendar with the staging of the Royal Artillery Gold Cup at Sandown, a popular event for members of the armed forces which has earned wider attention by the exploits of Captain Guy Disney.

Disney, an amputee who lost his leg below the knee in Afghanistan in 2009, made history when he rode Rathlin Rose to victory 12 months ago and horse and rider are back to try to do it again.

The Sandown fixture also features a Grade 2 mares' novice hurdle while Fakenham provides the day's other jumps action. There are also three fixtures on the all-weather, an afternoon meeting at Lingfield and evening cards from Newcastle and Dundalk in Ireland.

Going report

Sandown - first race at 1.20

Chase - Soft, heavy in places; Hurdle - Heavy, soft in back straight (GoingStick: Chase 4.8 Hurdle 4.2 on Thursday at 9am). R1 and R5 +30y; R2 +15y; R3 and R7 +30y; R4 and R6 +20y

Lingfield - 1.30

Standard

Fakenham - 1.40

Soft, heavy in two dips (GoingStick 5.5 on Thursday at 8.30am). Rail movements: R1 and R7 +90y; R2 +123y; R3 +113y; R4 +172y; R5 +136y; R6 +148y

Newcastle - 5.45

Standard

Dundalk - 6.00

Standard

Market movers

1.40 Fakenham: Hurricane Rita evens (from 5-4)

1.50 Sandown: Movie Legend 7-2 (from 9-2)

4.15 Lingfield: Sanches 7-1 (from 9)

What to back

Dave Orton is the day's headline tipster and he thinks he has found the answer to the Royal Artillery Gold Cup.

What to read

There is unlikely to be much change to the front end of the Grand National market where Total Recall is second favourite but there is a change of immediate focus after Willie Mullins revealed the Ladbrokes Trophy winner would be heading for the Cheltenham Gold Cup next.

Pricewise had tipped Total Recall for glory after the National weights were published but he wasn't Tom Segal's only selection for the marathon in his always unmissable column.

What to watch

With Dundalk racing there is another Friday Night Lights show with the team seeking out the best value from the card.

For some light relief why not check out how Richard Pitman got on when he returned to the saddle to school for Jamie Snowden on his 75th birthday.

The best of Racing Post Sport

It has been a busy week of football with Premier League, Champions League and Europa League action.

Today it is the return of the FA Cup with Chelsea hosting Hull in the fifth round of the competition. Dan Childs provides the analysis of the clash but is not predicting an upset.

Final thought

The achievements of Spare Parts in winning five races in 2018 have been rightly lauded but his win prize-money tally stands at just £15,000 so an invitation to compete in a $200,000 prize in the US should be grabbed with both hands.

