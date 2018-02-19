Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

German trainer Andreas Schutz among those celebrating on Monday

Andreas Schutz 50
Four-time champion trainer in Germany

Virginia Kraft Payson 86
Owner-breeder of St Jovite & L’Carriere

Iraj Parvizi 53
Owner of Dangerous Midge & Most Improved

Rory Sweet 51
Co-owner of Coneygree

Nigel Roddis 48
Managing director of British Racing Bet

Rafael Meza 60
Rider of Garthorn & Fly Till Dawn

Rhys McLeod 35
Rider of King’s Chapel & Ethiopia

Stuart Webster 61
Rider of Glencroft & Blyton Lad

Craig Nichol 24
Rider of Reaping The Reward & Jonniesofa

Saleem Golam 35
Joint-champion apprentice 2005

Sir Owen Glenn 78
Owner of Railings & Criterion

Alex Hales 44
Trainer of Iconoclast & Big Jim

Bill Holden 88
Former Exning trainer

Sue Wilton 56
Former Stoke-on-Trent trainer

John Medler 85
Owner & sponsor

Lord Sharman 75
Patron of GamCare

Martin Hannan 59
Journalist & author

John Kelleher 58
Bloodstock agent

Charlotte Preston 44
Equestrian artist

Keith Bradley 58
Former jockeys’ agent

