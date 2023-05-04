'We need a grown-up discussion' - Flutter raises concerns over levy reform proposals

A betting industry executive has raised concerns about the potential consequences of reforms stemming from the review of the levy system announced in last week's gambling white paper.

Seb Butterworth, commercial director at Flutter Entertainment – the parent company of Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair – who leads on the company's racing strategy, warned bookmakers might withdraw spending on areas such as promotions and sponsorship in the face of rising costs.

He also argued the levy should be discussed in the context of racing's overall funding in the interest of the sport's long-term future.