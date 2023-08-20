'The world's gone mad' - Mick Channon boycotts betting over controversial affordability checks

Mick Channon, who enjoyed a hugely successful 33-year training career at the highest level, is refusing to bet on horseracing due to the implementation of affordability checks.

Channon, 74, has enjoyed gambling for more than half a century, recalling being a regular in his local betting shop from his football-playing days for Southampton and England in the 1970s through to regularly backing his own horses after taking out a training licence in 1989. Yet the charismatic former trainer, whose West Ilsley stable is now under the control of son Jack, is the latest big name to withdraw from punting due to the checks.

This week, prominent jumps owner Carl Hinchy revealed he would exit the sport at the end of the jumps season due to being unable to bet on his horses, while Classic-winning owner Phil Cunningham said he was being courted by offshore bookmakers. The Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) said the events were "an obvious concern".

A Gambling Commission consultation is ongoing regarding financial risk checks, but so far ambiguous guidelines and pressure from the regulator along with the threat of eyewatering fines has meant many bookmakers have felt forced to already start asking customers for sensitive financial information.

Channon said: "I liked having a little flutter but I refuse to bet now. I gave it all up after this nonsense started and bookmakers wanted to know everything. I’m not interested.

"Bookmakers have taken the fun out of it and I point the finger at them; they’re the ones putting the stupid new rules in already, asking for checks and balances.

"Half of the fun of going to a racecourse is knowing there are winners and losers and everything that goes with it. The world’s gone mad."

Channon trained more than 2,500 winners and came close to Arc glory with three-time runner-up Youmzain. His interest in gambling started when landing a £100 to £6 win on Tintagel in the 1970 Ebor.

He added: "It’s a different world now to when I started – it’s just crazy having someone telling you how much you can bet. What do you want them to do, run our lives?

"They’re spoiling a very good sport for a lot of people. If you look at people who come racing they’re able to bet and enjoy betting an amount they want, but this is ruining a very good part of the sport. Betting isn't everything but it’s a bit of fun and we all like to win a few quid."

The impact of key industry figures, particularly owners, choosing not to bet would hurt other areas of the sport, according to Paul Johnson of the National Trainers Federation.

Paul Johnson: NTF chief is part of the BHA's gambling strategy group Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

The NTF chief executive is part of the gambling strategy group run by the BHA, which is communicating with the government and Gambling Commission about the knock-on effects that checks will have on the sport. BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said this week politicians were listening to its concerns.

Johnson said of the group: "It is through this channel that we're working with government and the Gambling Commission to ensure that the potential impacts of these checks are fully understood and considered when setting policy.

"We all recognise that owners are the lifeblood of the sport and, for trainers, who have already seen costs spiralling in recent years, affordability checks pushing owners out of the sport may be the difference between continuation of their business or otherwise."

The ROA is also involved in the talks and corporate affairs director Andy Clifton said that members leaving the sport was hugely worrying.

Clifton said: "It's an obvious concern for everyone in racing that many people, including owners and potential owners at all levels, are considering disengaging with the sport as a result of affordability checks. This issue has been, and continues to be, very much part of the industry’s communications with government, which are led by the BHA but which the ROA and all other stakeholders are heavily involved in."

How to respond to the Gambling Commission consultation: Views can be provided at this page . After completing the introductory questions, select 'Remote gambling: financial vulnerability and financial risk' from the 'Consultations contents page'. You may choose to answer as many or as few questions as you wish. Further Racing Post guidance on responding to the consultation can be found here .

The Racing Post wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

