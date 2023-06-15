Racing assured the government is 'on its side' and talks on levy reform ongoing

British racing can rest assured that the government is "on its side", MPs were told on Thursday.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew also reiterated the government's claim that the financial risk checks set out in the gambling review white paper in April would have a "minimal" impact on racing's income and that his department was speaking to the industry about levy reform.

Andrew was speaking during Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport questions in the House of Commons and responding to a question from Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh, whose constituency includes Market Rasen.

The government's white paper contained proposals that punters who reached certain triggers would have to undergo "frictionless" financial risk checks in order to prove they could afford their level of spend on betting.

It also estimated the financial impact on British racing of those measures would be between £8.4 million and £14.9m, spread across the levy, media rights and sponsorship, although BHA chief executive Julie Harrington has said those numbers could be an "underestimation".

Sports minister Stuart Andrew: told MPs government recognised "great contribution" racing makes to the economy

Leigh said there was "an inextricable link" between horseracing and betting, adding: "Does the minister agree that the sweeping blanket checks envisaged in the white paper are neither advisable nor appropriate, and the nanny state is just harming the harmless punter taking a little flutter?"

In response Andrew said the government had taken that into "careful consideration" as the white paper was developed.

He added: "The financial risk checks outlined in that white paper will be designed so that they are frictionless. The majority of people who enjoy a flutter and for whom it causes no harm whatsoever will not notice any difference, but hopefully this will identify much earlier on those who are getting into an area where this is causing harm, so that we can act fast.

"The racing industry can be assured that the government are on its side."

When publishing the white paper the government said it had begun a review of the levy system and would consider reforms including extending it to all international racing and basing it on a percentage of turnover rather than profits, which racing's leadership has called for, as well as increasing the current rate.

In answer to a subsequent question from Democratic Unionist Party MP Jim Shannon asking for reassurance that racing would benefit from the white paper, Andrew said: "I am happy to say that we are mindful of the great contribution that horseracing makes to this country’s economy, and it is followed throughout the world.

"We are doing the review into the levy. We are speaking to the industry and asking for its evidence, so that we can make a considered decision."

The Gambling Commission's consultation on how financial risk checks will work in practice is due to be launched by the end of July.

